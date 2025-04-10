Pakistan & Japan Strengthen Ties for Digital Transformation and Youth Empowerment

Ambassador of Japan, H.E. Akamatsu Shuitsi, visited the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and held an important meeting with the Federal Minister for IT, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja. During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of information technology, digital transformation, and innovation. The Federal Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting digital development and emerging technologies in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for a “Digital Pakistan.”

The two countries agreed to enhance collaboration in technology and the digital economy, with a focus on leveraging Japan’s experience in digital transformation. Discussions also covered human resource development, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), education, skills training, and employment opportunities for Pakistani youth. Both parties emphasized the importance of joint initiatives for preparing a skilled workforce and promoting partnerships in education, research, and advanced technologies.

Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and the Japanese Ambassador also explored opportunities to launch training programs in ICT, AI, and digital governance. Ambassador Akamatsu assured Japan’s support in strengthening Pakistan’s efforts for educational and technological advancement. The meeting concluded on a positive note, reaffirming the shared commitment of both nations to deepen cooperation and unlock new opportunities for the youth under the vision of Digital Pakistan.

Also read:

Minister for IT & Telecom Gives Awards at Ignite’s Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2024