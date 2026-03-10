Pakistan Kicks Off 5G Spectrum Auction in Islamabad, A New Digital Era Begins

Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction is officially underway. The bidding process kicked off Monday morning at a local hotel in Islamabad, with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and IT Minister Shaza Fatima in attendance.

This is Pakistan’s biggest ever spectrum auction, and by the end of it, the country will join the growing list of nations where 5G is live.

Years in the Making

This moment didn’t come easy or fast.

PTA Chairman Major General (Retired) Hafeez ur Rehman was candid about the road that led here. Spectrum scarcity, load shedding, Right-of-Way costs, and financial constraints had all stood in the way at different points. Getting to Monday’s auction required coordinated effort across multiple institutions; the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the Frequency Allocation Board, PTA itself, and National Economic Research Associates all worked together to resolve policy, regulatory, and technical issues that had blocked progress for years.

The day we dreamed of has finally arrived. Today is a historic day for Pakistan, we are beginning a new era.

He said authorities had taken “serious and positive decisions” after years of preparation and expressed gratitude to every institution involved in making the auction possible.

What’s Actually Being Auctioned

Not all spectrum is the same, and the PTA Chairman broke down exactly how the different frequency bands on offer will be used.

The 700 MHz band will extend connectivity into rural areas, reaching communities where network coverage has historically been weak or absent. The 2.6 GHz band will strengthen existing 4G services, meaning improvements in network quality will be felt by far more Pakistanis immediately than 5G deployment alone. The 3.5 GHz band forms the backbone of 5G itself, the high-speed, low-latency layer that enables the next generation of digital services.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima confirmed the rollout sequence. 5G will reach five major cities first, with broader deployment to follow.

Today Pakistan will join the countries that are using 5G. From today, the quality of 4G across the country will also improve. -Shaza Fatima

The Biggest Barrier, Gone

Arriving at Monday’s auction, the government had already made one of its most significant policy moves for the telecom industry in years.

Right-of-way charges, fees operators pay to lay infrastructure across public land and roads, have been eliminated entirely. Cut from Rs. 36,000 per kilometre to zero. Pakistan is now the first country in Asia to remove these charges, directly reducing the cost of 5G infrastructure deployment for every operator that wins spectrum today.

The PTA Chairman acknowledged it openly. Load shedding, Right-of-Way issues, and financial constraints had all been challenges during the 5G preparation process. The government addressed them.

The government has done everything possible to facilitate the industry. Now the ball is in the industry’s court. I hope the industry participates fully. -PTA Chairman

A Technology Revolution, Not Just a Network Upgrade

The officials speaking on Monday were careful to frame 5G as something bigger than faster download speeds.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima called it a technology revolution and pointed directly to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Digital Nation Pakistan vision as the driving force behind the push.

“Today a technology revolution is coming to Pakistan. Pakistan has created the best conditions for 5G. The Prime Minister himself is leading the Digital Nation Pakistan vision.”

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb connected the dots between the auction and Pakistan’s economic agenda.

The government has built a complete ecosystem for the 5G auction. We are moving toward new industries of blockchain and AI. The spectrum auction will boost IT exports. The spectrum auction will improve connectivity.

His message was direct: spectrum availability unlocks not just better phone service but an entirely new layer of economic activity. From AI and blockchain industries to higher IT exports and remote work capability, the investment case for 5G goes well beyond the telecom sector.

The PTA Chairman put it simply: “Data connectivity has become a livelihood for every sector of the economy. The digital highway is the engine for Pakistan’s growth.”

What Comes Next

The auction is currently in progress. The first round of the 5G spectrum auction will last 60 minutes. All three eligible telecom companies are participating in the auction. PTA has put 600 MHz of spectrum up for auction.

Once bidding concludes, successful operators will move toward network deployment, starting with five major cities where 5G is expected to go live first.