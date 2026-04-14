Pakistan Launches AI Seekho 2026: How to Apply for Rs 2.5 Million Coding Challenge

In a move aimed at accelerating digital innovation, Google for Developers, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, has launched AI Seekho 2026. It is a nationwide initiative designed to equip young Pakistanis with artificial intelligence skills through practical learning and competition.

The programme, supported by Telenor and Innovista, offers a prize pool of Rs2.5 million, which will be awarded during a final in-person hackathon phase.

According to organizers, participants will compete by developing innovative mobile applications using advanced tools such as Google AI Studio and Antigravity, focusing on real-world problem-solving through AI-powered solutions.

The competition will unfold in multiple stages. In the initial phase, running from April 11 to May 3, participants are required to join an online challenge and build applications or games using Google AI Studio. Shortlisted candidates will then advance to physical hackathons in major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, where projects will be evaluated for rewards and recognition.

Officials said the initiative is open to all and free of cost, offering participants cloud credits, mentorship opportunities, and access to global developer communities.

Federal Minister for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said the programme reflects Pakistan’s ambition to transition into an AI-driven economy by empowering youth with cutting-edge technological skills.

How to Participate in AI Seekho 2026

Interested candidates can follow a simple process to take part in the nationwide competition:

Register Online: Sign up for the AI Seekho 2026 program through the official platform by clicking here.

Sign up for the AI Seekho 2026 program through the official platform by clicking here. Join the Initial Challenge: Build an app or game using Google AI Studio during the online phase (April 11 – May 3).

Build an app or game using Google AI Studio during the online phase (April 11 – May 3). Use AI Tools: Leverage platforms like Antigravity to develop innovative, AI-powered solutions.

Leverage platforms like Antigravity to develop innovative, AI-powered solutions. Get Shortlisted: Top-performing participants will be selected for the next stage.

Top-performing participants will be selected for the next stage. Compete in Hackathons: Present your project at physical events in Karachi, Lahore, or Islamabad.

Present your project at physical events in Karachi, Lahore, or Islamabad. Win Rewards: Compete for prizes from the Rs2.5 million pool and gain industry recognition.

With growing global demand for AI expertise, officials say initiatives like AI Seekho 2026 could play a key role in preparing Pakistan’s youth for future digital careers.

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