Pakistan Launches Bold Push to Build Its Own Chipset Design Ecosystem

Pakistan is taking a big step into the world of advanced technology. The country wants to grow its own talent in semiconductor and chipset design and reduce its dependence on imported tech. So far, over 7,000 university students are being trained in chip design, and 12 local companies have entered the field.

This update was shared at a recent meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT. Officials said Pakistan is aiming to be part of the fast-growing global chip market. For now, the focus is on design, not manufacturing, which needs much larger investments. Still, it’s an important start.

Why Focus on Chip Design?

Chips are at the heart of every modern device: phones, cars, laptops, and even satellites. But like many countries, Pakistan depends on imported semiconductors. With global shortages and rising demand, many nations are now building their own chip skills. Pakistan doesn’t want to fall behind.

Most of the current training is happening at the undergraduate level. The government says it plans to grow these programs and partner with both local and global companies in the near future.

12 Local Companies in the Game

Alongside student training, 12 companies are now working on chip design. Some are making small integrated circuits for electronics. Others are focused on research and advanced tech development.

The government hasn’t shared the company names yet. But insiders say most are fabless design houses. That means they design chips here and send them elsewhere to be made, a common model used by big players like Qualcomm and ARM.

More Than Just Tech, It’s About Security

Chips don’t just power gadgets. They also run defense systems, hospitals, banks, and communication networks. That’s why many countries see chip design as a matter of national security.

Lawmakers at the Senate meeting called for a clear plan. They want the government to support local chip startups, offer student scholarships, and form strong partnerships with the global tech industry.

Pakistan Chipset Design Ambitions & Key Challenges Ahead

Pakistan is just starting out. Designing advanced chips needs costly tools, skilled engineers, and access to global supply chains. Some of the software needed for chip design is also restricted by international rules.

Even so, experts say this focus on training talent first is the right way forward.

“Chips are the brain of every digital product,” said one advisor to the Ministry. “If we can learn to design them, we’ll build a strong base for the future.”

Looking Forward

Pakistan’s push into semiconductors is part of a bigger plan. The country is also investing in AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing. Together, these fields are seen as key to building a stronger digital future.

Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, who chairs the committee, said the country must support its young engineers and tech firms if it wants to compete globally. She called for open opportunities, fair access, and long-term investment in these emerging fields.

If efforts stay on track, Pakistan could soon have a real place in the global chipset design space.

ALSO READ: Senate Committee Reviews AI Regulation Bill 2024 and Shows Concerns Over Language Model Project