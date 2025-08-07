Pakistan Launches First Digital Agriculture Census to Guide Future Farming

Pakistan has taken a major step toward modern farming. The government has launched the results of the 7th Agricultural Census 2024, the first to be done using digital tools. The new approach is meant to help farmers, improve planning, and bring more transparency to the agriculture sector.

The launch event was held at the National Agricultural Research Centre. Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, called the launch a “turning point” in the country’s farming history.

Today’s launch is not the end,” he said. “It’s the start of a real change built on facts and data.

First Digital Agriculture Census: Key Findings

The census shows how Pakistan’s farming has changed over the years:

Cultivated land has increased from 42.6 million acres (2010) to 52.8 million acres (2024)

Farm households have grown from 8.3 million to 11.7 million

Livestock population has reached 251 million

The average farm size has dropped from 6.6 acres to 5.1 acres

While more land is being used, farms are getting smaller. This is due to more people dividing land and changes in ownership.

A Digital First for Pakistan

This is the first time Pakistan has used digital tools to collect farm data. Thousands of trained staff visited every province, including remote and hilly areas. Instead of paper, they used tablets and digital systems to gather accurate data.

“We’ve moved past outdated records, from now on, our decisions will be based on real and timely data. -Ahsan Iqbal

Why This Matters

The new data will help the government plan better programs, such as:

Fair farm subsidies and easy loans

Smarter irrigation and new machinery

Better crop planning for floods and droughts

Support for small farmers, women, and youth

Investments in food processing and exports

A New Data Portal for Large Farmers

One major feature of the census is a new Data Portal for Large Holdings. This site allows big farm owners to view and update their own data in real time.

Minister Iqbal said the portal is a “living database”. It helps planners make better decisions and gives major stakeholders a way to stay involved.

We’re moving from old reports to a system that grows and updates in real time.

Farming Is About People, Not Just Land

The minister said that good farming policy isn’t only about crops. It’s about the people who grow them.

He praised the census for showing the work of women farmers and young agripreneurs. He said these groups must be included in future planning.

Agriculture is not just about land. It’s about people. Our farmers should have the tools and knowledge to shape their own future.

Looking Ahead: A Trillion-Dollar Vision

Ahsan Iqbal said this data will help Pakistan move toward a food-secure, export-driven economy by 2035. He thanked the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, local governments, experts, and partners like the FAO for helping make the census a success.

The Bottom Line

With this first digital agriculture Census, Pakistan now has a clear picture of its farming sector. The use of digital tools means the data is more accurate, more complete, and more useful.

Now the goal is to turn that data into action to improve every farm, support every farmer, and build a strong future for agriculture in Pakistan.

“Let’s work together, to make our farms more productive and our farmers more prosperous.

