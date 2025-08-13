The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom has officially launched the first National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2025 of Pakistan with a comprehensive six-pillar roadmap for digital transformation. It aims to foster innovation, strengthen security, modernise industries, improve infrastructure, and enhance global partnerships — all while ensuring AI is used responsibly and ethically.

Pakistan Launches First National AI Policy 2025 with Six-Pillar Growth Plan

Pillar 1: AI Innovation Ecosystem

The government will create a strong innovation network to turn AI ideas into practical solutions. It will set up the Centers of Excellence in AI (CoE-AI) in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, supported by regional centers in other major cities. These hubs will connect researchers, startups, and industry leaders, offering access to high-tech labs and computing power.

A National AI Fund will also finance research, product development, and commercialisation. Special venture funding will help AI-based startups scale their operations. The policy also highlights the development of local large AI language models, ensuring AI solutions are relevant to Pakistan’s culture, economy, and languages.

Pillar 2: Awareness and Readiness

To prepare the country for an AI-driven future, public awareness campaigns will promote ethical and responsible AI use. The policy highlights to include tha AI education in school and university curricula. The government has set a target to train 200,000 individuals annually in AI and related technologies.

Special training programs will focus on marginalized women and persons with disabilities (PWDs), giving them equal opportunities to work in the AI sector. Government employees across ministries will also receive training on AI basics, ethical practices, and data security.

Pillar 3: Secure AI Ecosystem

Cybersecurity is a core focus of the policy. AI-powered systems will be used to detect and respond to cyber threats in real time. Strict data privacy laws will protect personal and institutional information. The government will maintain transparency by publishing all public sector AI systems in a national register. Legal frameworks will also ensure that AI systems are fair, accountable, and aligned with global ethical standards.

Pillar 4: Transformation and Evolution

AI will be applied across key sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, energy, governance, and manufacturing. Projects will include:

Digitizing medical, land, and government records.

Using AI to predict crop yields and improve irrigation.

Deploying AI for smart policing, disaster management, and public service delivery.

Industries will be encouraged to integrate AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for automation, quality control, and predictive maintenance. Subsidies and tax incentives will promote locally developed AI solutions.

Pillar 5: AI Infrastructure

A national AI compute grid will be established, featuring high-performance computing centers and upgraded data repositories. The government will also spread AI hubs nationwide to support research collaboration between universities and private companies. Regulatory sandboxes will also provide controlled environments for testing new AI applications before they are fully deployed.

Pillar 6: International Partnerships

Pakistan will strengthen cooperation with countries that are leaders in AI research and development. The government is aiming to set up joint research centers with global partners, and AI professionals will participate in international exchange programs. The policy also aims to attract foreign investment into Pakistan’s AI sector while aligning with global AI standards.

Tracking Progress

The government will meaure the success of the AI policy through clear indicators, such as:

Growth in AI-based jobs and startups.

Number of AI research papers and patents.

Increased investment in AI-focused projects.

This National AI Policy is a major milestone for Pakistan’s digital future. It combines education, infrastructure, security, and innovation to create an environment where AI can drive economic growth, improve governance, and deliver real benefits to citizens — all while safeguarding ethical standards and public trust.

