Pakistan Launches Major Crackdown as Hundreds Arrested in Digital Fraud Networks

The federal government has reported significant progress in its campaign against illegal call centers and digital fraud networks, revealing that nearly 500 suspects, including a large number of foreign nationals, have been arrested over the past five years.

In a written reply to Parliament, Interior Minister Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi said the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), operating under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, has taken “extensive measures” to dismantle unlawful call center operations, rogue software houses, and digital telecom fraud across the country.

Task Force Established for Real-Time Oversight

To strengthen enforcement, the government has set up a high-level task force with representatives from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).



The body has been tasked with establishing a real-time information-sharing system to support immediate action against illegal digital operations.

Officials said the Task Force will focus on two areas, which include improving compliance with regulatory frameworks and enhancing enforcement against digital and telecom-related offenses while increasing awareness among industry stakeholders.

Data Shows Expanding Network of Cross-Border Crime

According to official figures submitted to Parliament, NCCIA-led enforcement from 2021 to 2025 resulted in:

Category Count Illegal Call Centers/Software Houses Identified 72 Total Accused Involved (Pakistanis) 242 Total Accused Involved (Foreigners) 295 Accused Arrested (Pakistanis) 206 Accused Arrested (Foreigners) 288 FIRs Registered 60

The data highlights a marked rise in foreign nationals involved in grey-market call centers and digital fraud operations, including phishing scams, investment schemes, impersonation fraud, and telecom rerouting activities.

The Interior Minister noted that recent amendments to PECA in 2025 have expanded NCCIA’s authority to pursue cross-border cybercrime syndicates. However, he stressed that sustained cooperation from regulators, telecom operators, and the private sector remains “critical” to curb the “industrial-scale proliferation” of these illegal setups.

Security officials told parliamentary committees that enhanced monitoring systems now allow investigators to trace the back-end digital infrastructure used for scam calls, VoIP masking, laundering through digital wallets, and coordinated fraud networks operating under the guise of legitimate tech companies.

Authorities said many of these illegal call centers function as “highly networked criminal enterprises” managed by foreign handlers, making continuous regulatory oversight essential.

