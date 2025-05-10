Pakistan has reportedly launched a massive cyber offensive targeting the digital infrastructure of India. This operation is part of a wider campaign known as Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. According to security sources, the attack is one of the largest digital offensives in recent times.

Several major Indian websites and systems have been compromised. Among the most high-profile targets is the official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sources confirmed that the site was breached and its contents were affected.

Pakistan Launches Major Cyber Offensive Targeting BJP Website, Surveillance Systems Across India

Other platforms targeted include the Crime Research Investigation Agency and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). The websites of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and the All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association were also attacked. In many cases, they deleted the entire website content.

In addition to these breaches, several important Indian institutions have suffered data leaks. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) were among those affected. Sensitive information may have been accessed or stolen.

Leaked data includes documents from the Indian Air Force and the Maharashtra Election Commission. Other regional and state-level bodies were also reportedly compromised.

One of the most serious aspects of the attack involved India’s surveillance systems. More than 2,500 CCTV cameras across different parts of India were reportedly hacked. This has caused major disruption to real-time monitoring and national security operations.

In a separate but connected cyber operation, hackers targeted the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited. This attack led to a breakdown in power transmission in several areas. Large parts of Maharashtra experienced blackouts. Security officials said that all commercial and domestic meter data was erased. The region’s power services were severely disrupted.

Experts describe this as a coordinated digital attack. Security sources believe it is a part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to respond to regional tensions. They say this cyber assault will weaken India’s technological and defence infrastructure.

So far, India has not issued an official statement about the extent of the damage. The situation remains sensitive, and further developments are expected.

This cyber operation marks a new phase in digital warfare. It shows how nations are now using cyberspace to project power and settle conflicts without direct military action. The full impact of the attack is still being assessed.