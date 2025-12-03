Pakistan Launches National Fiberization Policy, Targets 100 Mbps Broadband Internet Nationwide

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has formally initiated work on the National Fiberization Policy and Operational Plan, aiming to expand high-speed broadband access and strengthen the country’s digital economy.

As part of the reforms, the ministry announced the development of a single-window portal for Right of Way (RoW) approvals, designed to streamline and expedite the telecom infrastructure approval process. Under the current system, approvals can take up to 100 days, but the new portal aims to reduce this to 65 days, improving efficiency and transparency.

The initiative will be implemented under the World Bank’s Digital Economy Enhancement Program, and international firms have been invited to contribute to the preparation of the National Fiberization Strategy and Operational Plan, ensuring alignment with global best practices.

According to ministry documents, the policy sets a minimum broadband speed of 100 Mbps and targets the installation of 8 to 10 million new fiber house passes. Additionally, 80% of existing mobile towers are planned to be connected via fiber, forming a backbone for enhanced mobile and broadband services.

The policy also sets an ambitious goal of positioning Pakistan among the top 50 countries on the Ookla Speed Index, benchmarking the country’s broadband performance against global standards. A consulting firm will conduct a nationwide gap assessment of the existing fiber network, evaluating service quality, speed, coverage, and latency.

The plan includes measures to protect the fiber network from natural disasters and cyberattacks, as well as detailed reports on investment models, financing frameworks, and governance structures. A feasibility study under public-private partnerships will be prepared to attract private capital.

Furthermore, the consultant will provide recommendations on legal and regulatory reforms to harmonize policies across federal, provincial, and private stakeholders. The RoW portal is expected to bring uniformity and transparency to approvals, supporting faster deployment of telecom infrastructure.

Officials say that these steps will not only accelerate internet access but also boost Pakistan’s digital economy, enabling faster connectivity, innovation, and increased access to technology for citizens nationwide.

