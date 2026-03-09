Pakistan Launches SME Portal to Connect Local Businesses With Global Buyers

Pakistan’s small and medium enterprise sector has long suffered from a visibility problem. Thousands of producers, clustered across industries and geographies, operate in relative isolation, capable of producing but disconnected from the markets that would buy from them. A new government initiative is attempting to address that structural gap directly.

The government has launched an online platform that registers more than 200 SME clusters on a single digital portal, consolidating producers from sectors as varied as honey production, olive oil processing, and others into one searchable, accessible space. The goal is straightforward: make it easier for national and international buyers to find Pakistan’s SME producers, and make it easier for those producers to reach beyond their immediate geography.

What the Platform Does

The portal serves as a centralised registry and marketplace entry point for SME clusters across Pakistan. By aggregating over 200 clusters on a single platform, it removes one of the most persistent barriers for small producers: the absence of a credible, discoverable digital presence that buyers and procurement agents can find and trust.

For clusters that have historically relied on personal networks, trade fairs, or intermediaries to reach buyers, a government-backed digital listing represents a meaningful step toward market formalisation. It also provides a foundation for the next layer of support: training and capacity building.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will provide dedicated training to registered clusters in three specific areas: value addition, branding, and export development. These are precisely the capabilities that most SME clusters lack and that separate producers who compete locally from those who can compete internationally.

The Meeting and the Vision

The development was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production. The session reviewed ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s SME sector more broadly.

Speaking at the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan framed the platform as a direct expression of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s economic agenda, one that prioritises SME visibility, market connectivity, and export orientation as pillars of industrial growth.

The framing is notable. Pakistan’s export conversation has typically centred on textiles and large-scale manufacturing. An initiative that brings honey producers and olive oil processors into the same export-readiness framework as industrial clusters signals at least an intent to diversify the base of export-capable enterprises.

Why This Matters for Pakistan’s SME Sector

SMEs form the backbone of Pakistan’s economy in terms of employment and economic activity, yet their contribution to formal exports remains disproportionately low. The reasons are well-documented: limited access to finance, weak branding, poor supply chain integration, and crucially, no reliable mechanism to connect with buyers beyond local markets.

The new platform addresses the last of these directly. But its success will ultimately depend on what sits behind the portal, whether the SMEDA training translates into genuine export readiness, whether the platform is actively marketed to international buyers and procurement platforms, and whether registered clusters receive ongoing support or a one-time listing and nothing more.

The mention of honey production and olive oil processing as examples is worth pausing on. Both are sectors where Pakistan has genuine, underutilised natural advantages.

Pakistan is home to significant wild honey production, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the northern regions, where product quality is high but market reach has historically been limited to informal and domestic channels. Similarly, olive cultivation has been actively promoted in Pakistan’s rain-fed regions, with government support for olive oil processing growing over recent years.

These are not industries Pakistan typically leads with in its export narrative, but they represent exactly the kind of high-value, differentiated products that can find premium markets abroad if properly branded and connected to international buyers. Their inclusion in a platform of this kind suggests the initiative is genuinely trying to cast a wide net rather than simply digitising existing large-cluster arrangements.

A Step in the Right Direction, With Limitations

The launch of the platform is a positive and necessary move. Pakistan’s SME clusters have needed a formal digital infrastructure for years, and consolidating over 200 of them into a single portal is a tangible, concrete outcome rather than a policy aspiration.

The harder work, however, starts later. Registration is the easy part. Whether SMEDA’s training programmes are adequately resourced, whether the portal is built to international usability standards that foreign buyers will actually use, and whether the government maintains momentum beyond the announcement cycle – these are the questions that will determine whether this initiative becomes a genuine inflection point for Pakistan’s SME export ambitions or another well-intentioned launch that fades quietly from the headlines.

For Pakistan’s small producers, the portal represents a door opening. What matters is whether there is a clear, supported path through it.