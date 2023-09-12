Pakistan-Made E-Motorbikes Will Save Up To 70% on Fuel Costs

A new startup company in Pakistan, Zyp Technologies has recently announced that it will manufacture 8,000 electric motorcycles ranging up to Rs 450,000 in the country. This piece of news seems a sigh of relief for many people amid increasing petrol prices in Pakistan. Isn’t it? The best part of the news is that these e-motorbikes are tipped to save up to 70% on fuel costs.

Startup Company Aims To Manufacture 8000 E-motorbikes

According to the latest reports, Zyp Technologies raised $1.2 million as a seed capital investment led by Indus Valley Capital. It is an early-stage venture capital fund investing in Pakistani startups. In addition to that, the company also established an assembly line capable of producing up to 8,000 motorcycles annually. The basic goal of this startup is to meet demand from business customers and individual buyers as well.

The price range of upcoming electric motorbikes will be between Rs 150,000 to Rs 450,000 depending on the variety. The startup company also aims to establish 4,000 charging stations across Pakistan. It seems to be a very good initiative. With climate change and rising fuel prices in Pakistan, the solutions will help motorcycle fleet operators save up to 70% on fuel costs. Moreover, it will also eliminate air-polluting emissions making operations environmentally sustainable and profitable.

We all know that the caretaker government has increased the petrol and diesel prices by over Rs 14 per liter, crossing the 300 mark. Currently, the price of petrol is Rs 306.36 per liter while high-speed diesel (HSD) price is Rs 312.84 per liter. According to the Finance Division, the hike is due to the “increasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variations”. Let’s wait and see how much the fuel costs further increase as there is no hope of a reduction in the prices yet.