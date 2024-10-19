Pakistan Makes Strides in Cross-Border Digital Payments

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has achieved a significant milestone by integrating its instant payment system, Raast, with the Arab Monetary Fund’s Buna platform. This integration allows for cross-border digital payments in Pakistani rupees between Pakistan and Arab countries.

In addition, the SBP is working to facilitate direct payments in China for Pakistani e-wallet users through online banking channels. This initiative aims to enhance regional financial connectivity and promote digitalization.

SBP Unveils Third National Financial Inclusion Strategy

The SBP also announced plans to launch the third National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) 2028 during the current fiscal year. This strategy aims to increase financial inclusion in Pakistan by extending banking services to 75% of the adult population, with a focus on women and underserved areas.

Key Achievements of NFIS 2023

The SBP’s Governor Jameel Ahmed highlighted the progress made in the previous NFIS strategy (2018-2023). The strategy successfully increased financial inclusion to 60% of the adult population, promoted digital financial services, and improved access to finance for priority sectors.

Goals of NFIS 2028

The upcoming NFIS 2028 will focus on:

Increasing access to secure and accessible digital financial services for all segments of the population. Creating a better ecosystem: Fostering a conducive environment for priority sector financing.

Enhancing the capabilities of financial institutions and consumers. Prioritizing women and underserved areas: Ensuring that these groups have equitable access to financial services.

A Step Towards a Digital Economy

The SBP’s initiatives to promote cross-border digital payments and enhance financial inclusion are crucial steps towards building a more digital and inclusive economy in Pakistan. By leveraging technology and fostering collaboration with regional partners, Pakistan is positioning itself as a leader in the digital financial landscape.