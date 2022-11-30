Pakistan & Malaysia Agree To Continue Dialogue About 5G and Cyber Security On Tuesday, Pakistan and Malaysia decided to discuss 5G, Cyber Security, and Regulatory Systems

Tuesday, PTA chairman Maj. Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd.) met with Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din, the interim chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). The parties agreed to continue previously held dialogues about 5G infrastructure and Cyber Security in Pakistan.

A non-binding collaboration mechanism is also anticipated to be agreed upon in the coming days between the two authorities.

Former Pakistani high commissioner to Malaysia Lt. Gen. Tahir Mehmood Qazi (retd.), Commission Member of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Datuk Lim Thean Shiang, and other members of the MCMC and PTA were also in session.

The parties addressed the digital landscapes of Pakistan and Malaysia, including future projects and important efforts. The chairman of the MCMC applauded the extraordinary expansion of the ICT industry in Pakistan.

The Malaysian group presented information about their historic projects, including PED (digital empowerment of rural communities) and their unique 5G model, Single Wholesale Network. Both parties agreed to continue discussing areas of potential collaboration, including 5G, cyber security, and regulatory frameworks.

The PTA and the MCMC discussed this again just to continue their previous collaborations.

Read Also: Is Pakistan Developed for 5G Infrastructure?