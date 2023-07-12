According to official data revealed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), local manufacturing plants in Pakistan have successfully manufactured and assembled 4.88 million mobile phones locally during the first five months (January-May) of 2023. During the same period, Pakistan imported 0.41 million handsets.

For the month of May 2023, local manufacturing plants contributed 1.44 million mobile handsets. However, commercial imports lagged behind at 0.11 million.

Pakistan Manufactured 4.88 million Mobile Phones Locally in First Five Months of 2023

However, it is worth noting that the local manufacturing industry experienced a decline in production during the past year. Last year, the country manufactured 21.94 million mobile handsets compared to the 24.66 million produced in 2021. The main reason behind this decline is the import issues caused by restrictions on the opening of letters of credit (LCs).

PTA further disclosed that out of the 21.94 million mobile handsets assembled in 2022, only 1.53 million were commercially imported. Among the 4.88 million locally manufactured and assembled mobile handsets, 4 million were 2G phones, while 0.88 million were smartphones.

Furthermore, the PTA data reveals that 56 per cent population is using smartphones. However, 44 per cent are using 2G phones.

On the other hand, Pakistan imported mobile phones valued at $516.488 million during the first 11 months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2022-23. The data indicates a significant negative growth rate of 73.46 per cent compared to the $1.946 billion imported during the same period last year.

In May 2023, the country experienced a remarkable 308 per cent month-on-month increase in mobile phone imports, reaching $43.201 million. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), it surpasses the $10.587 million worth of imports recorded in April 2023.

When compared to May 2022, however, mobile phone imports in May 2023 exhibited a negative growth rate of 68.52 per cent, with the value dropping to $137.212 million.

Overall imports into Pakistan amounted to $860.441 million during the July-May 2023 period. This marks a substantial negative growth rate of 66.87 per cent compared to the $2.597 billion recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

