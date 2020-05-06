The Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry told that Pakistan has started producing oxygenators that 80% of Covid-19 cases need as part of their treatment for the first time, accompanying with manufacturing ventilators by using domestic technology, Mr Fawad described oxygenators as “a simpler form of ventilators that help Covid-19 patients who have difficulty in breathing”.

The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has also received 53 new ventilator designs, of which it has shortlisted thirteen. Among them, seven of the designs have been approved and are in the final stage of licensing following European Union benchmarks.

Pakistan Manufacturing Oxygenators by Using Indigenous Technology

Furthermore, he told that “In six to seven months, Pakistan will not just have sufficient ventilators to meet local demand but will be in a position to export these lifesaving machines,”.

Mr Chaudhry also told that this moment of emergency has made it clear that the role of scientific research and development was undervalued in Pakistan in the last decade or so. He stated that Pakistan is the only country in the globe to slash funding for research and development after 2007 from 0.67pc of GDP to 0.24pc. Due to which we have not been able to bring any kind of revolution in this field.

check out? Govt. is Expected to Rationalise Taxes on Telecom Sector in the Coming Budget (2020-2021)

The cities face a scarcity of hand sanitiser, disinfectant and masks quickly after the first two cases of Coronavirus were detected in Pakistan, between Feb 26 and March 5. At this point, the minister told that“That is when we realised that we do not produce such basic items and were importing them. Since Pakistan is a major exporter of raw ethanol, an essential ingredient in sanitisers and sprays, the Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) was given a task to produce sanitisers and disinfectant sprays. In couple of months, Pakistan is not just self-sufficient but is in a position to export these products,”.