Pakistan Media Freedom Report 2021 highlights the Issues Faced by Journalist in last two years

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has releases a report named “Pakistan Media Freedom Report 2021”, which has revealed the deterioration of press freedom in 2021 and compared it with the last two years.

While CPNE appreciated the Journalist Protection Bill by the federal government it showed concerns about the different ways adopted through which the media freedom and access to information was compromised during the last few years.

Pakistan Media Freedom Report 2021 Raises Big Concerns

The report has revealed that in 2021, five journalists were killed in line of duty. Among these, Karachi based social media activist and community journalist Nazim Jokhio was also killed. Other than this, Two news journalist also committed suicide due to unemployment and nine newsmen lost their lives due to covid pandemic.

By the end of year 2020, media freedom of press in Pakistan remained under pressure, the year was extremely difficult for media workers and organizations. Now when we have entered 2021, the situation remains the same.

The Covid-19 pandemic also brought financial crisis for journalists. Also, different communities has staunch pressure on media person with their indirect tactics.

The report also revealed that many journalists reported murder attempts, threats, lawsuits, and telephone calls from “unknown numbers”, along with online harassment and bullying. Government enforced media laws and controlled media when it was meant to report things.

The report highlighted that Pakistan is one of those countries where such violence against journalists is increasing and they have not even got justice.

During the previous year, media institutions had to face censorship on different occasions. The report also mentioned the government’s attempts to stifle social media, including blocking 19,000 accounts and the repeated bans on TikTok.

CPNE also appreciated the Protection of Journalists and Media Practitioners Bill by the Sindh government and urged other provinces to follow suit.

