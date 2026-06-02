PTA Urged to Fine Telecom Operators Over Poor Mobile and Internet Services

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication convened a meeting under the chairmanship of Ameen Ul Haque, where lawmakers raised serious concerns about the quality of mobile and internet services across Pakistan.

The meeting witnessed strong criticism of both the telecom sector and the Ministry of IT, with committee members questioning the government’s strategy for improving connectivity and customer service standards.

Chairman Expresses Anger Over Absence of IT Minister and Secretary

At the outset of the meeting, Chairman Ameen Ul Haque expressed displeasure over the absence of the Federal Minister for IT and the Secretary IT.

He noted that key policy discussions were taking place regarding the country’s digital infrastructure and telecom services, making the participation of senior ministry officials essential.

The chairman emphasized that parliamentary committees require direct engagement from relevant ministries to effectively address public concerns and monitor sector performance.

Lawmakers Question IT Ministry’s Plan for Service Improvement

Committee members directed tough questions to ministry officials regarding the persistent complaints received from citizens about poor mobile coverage, slow internet speeds, and inconsistent service quality.

Committee member Sadiq Memon asked what concrete plans the Ministry of IT has developed to improve mobile and internet services across the country.

“What is the Ministry of IT’s plan to improve mobile and internet services?” he questioned during the session.

Memon further remarked that the introduction of newer technologies alone would not solve the problem if the quality of service remains poor.

“Even if 6G arrives alongside 5G, service quality must improve first,” he observed, highlighting public frustration over existing network performance issues.

Concerns Raised Over Telecom Customer Support

The committee also discussed customer service standards offered by telecom operators.

Chairman Ameen Ul Haque pointed out that major operators, including Jazz, Zong, and Ufone, have reduced the accessibility of their customer helpline services instead of expanding support mechanisms for consumers.

He stressed that telecom companies should strengthen their customer support infrastructure to ensure timely resolution of complaints and improve the overall user experience.

According to the chairman, customer care remains a critical aspect of telecom service delivery and requires greater attention from operators.

PTA Asked to Take Stronger Regulatory Action

A significant portion of the discussion focused on the role of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in ensuring service quality standards.

The committee chairman questioned why the regulator was not taking stricter action against operators providing substandard services.

He urged PTA to actively monitor network performance and enforce quality-of-service regulations more rigorously.

The committee further recommended that PTA issue show-cause notices and impose financial penalties on telecom operators found violating service quality standards.

Lawmakers argued that stronger regulatory enforcement would encourage operators to invest more in network improvements and customer support systems.

Growing Pressure on Telecom Sector

The discussion reflects increasing pressure on Pakistan’s telecom sector to address service quality concerns amid rising demand for digital connectivity.

As mobile broadband usage continues to grow and the country prepares for next-generation technologies, consumers are expecting better network reliability, faster internet speeds, and more responsive customer support.

Industry experts have repeatedly highlighted challenges such as spectrum limitations, infrastructure costs, power shortages, and rising operational expenses. However, lawmakers emphasized that these challenges should not come at the expense of customer experience.

What This Means for Pakistan’s Digital Future

The committee’s remarks highlight a broader concern facing Pakistan’s digital ecosystem: the gap between technological advancement and service quality.

While discussions around 5G deployment continue, lawmakers are signaling that improving existing network performance must remain a priority. Reliable connectivity, responsive customer support, and stronger regulatory oversight will be essential if Pakistan hopes to achieve its broader digital transformation goals.

The meeting ended with a clear message to both the telecom industry and regulators: improving service quality can no longer be delayed, and citizens expect tangible improvements in mobile and internet connectivity across the country.