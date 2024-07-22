Pakistan Mobile Imports Surge By 233% In FY 2023-24

In the fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan witnessed a tremendous surge in mobile phone imports, spending $1.898 billion. It marks a staggering 233% increase from the previous fiscal year. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), this significant rise in Pakistan Mobile imports, up from $570.071 million in 2022-23, echoes a dynamic shift in the country’s telecom landscape.

Import Growth & Economic Implications

The value of mobile phone imports skyrocketed to Rs535.690 billion marking a 291.45% growth compared to Rs136.847 billion last year. This rise highlights a robust demand for mobile phones despite economic challenges. June 2024 alone witnessed imports of $278.574 million, a 76.77% increase from May’s $157.592 million and an exceptional year-on-year leap of 419.90% from June 2023.

Overall, telecom imports reached $2.366 billion, representing a 147.36% growth from $956.696 million in the previous fiscal year. This shift underscores the growing need for advanced telecom equipment and mobile devices in Pakistan.

Local Manufacturing vs. Import Dynamics

As per the reports, local manufacturing and assembly plants produced 13.08 million mobile handsets from January to May 2024, compared to 0.76 million units imported commercially. The local production consisted of 4.98 million 2G phones and 8.1 million smartphones. Despite this noteworthy output, commercial imports continued rising, highlighting the demand for international models and technology.

In May 2024, local production reached 2.23 million units. However, commercial imports were only 0.11 million. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), smartphones now constitute 61% of mobile devices on the network, with 2G phones making up the remaining 39%.

Challenges in Local Manufacturing

The local manufacturing sector saw a decline of around 4% in 2023 due to difficulties such as opening Letters of Credit (LCs) for mobile phone accessories. These restrictions impeded production capabilities and resulted in increased dependence on imports to meet consumer demand. Despite these challenges, the growth in mobile phone imports reflects a robust thirst for technology and connectivity in Pakistan. It also underlines the need for policies that support local manufacturing while balancing import demands.

Pakistan’s mobile phone import surge in FY 2023-24 discloses important trends in consumer behavior and technological demand. The substantial increase in imports along with local manufacturing challenges, accentuates the complex dynamics of Pakistan’s telecom industry. As the market continues to grow, understanding these patterns will be critical for stakeholders and policymakers aiming to steer the rapidly changing landscape.