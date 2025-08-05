5G Delays, High Taxes, and Policy Gaps: What’s Holding Back Pakistan’s Mobile Innovation?

Pakistan was once on track to become a digital success story with a steady growth in mobile innovation. Mobile usage was booming, apps were reshaping daily life, and 5G was seen as the next big leap. But that momentum has slowed and, in some areas, reversed. Rising taxes, policy setbacks, and stalled spectrum auctions are now choking innovation. Several global tech firms have already exited or downsized, while local startups struggle to survive.

So what derailed Pakistan’s mobile revolution, and is there still time to fix it?

Mobile Growth on Paper — But Innovation Slows

According to PTA’s official data, Pakistan boasts 198 million mobile subscribers and 146 million mobile broadband users as of June 2025. These numbers suggest a highly connected society, but that is until you scratch the surface. Pakistan’ performance is still behind regional peers when it comes to mobile internet quality, 5G rollout, and digital ecosystem maturity.

No commercial 5G services are available in Pakistan yet.

4G download speeds remain below 20 Mbps on average, per PTA’s QoS reports.

Frequent undersea cable faults, lack of domestic peering, and limited spectrum utilization continue to cause inconsistent performance.

These bottlenecks hurt not just users, but also developers, investors, and global companies hoping to operate here.

5G Auctions: A Waiting Game That Hurts Everyone

The tall promises of bringing 5G to Pakistan were made by each government in the recent past. But the 5G dream is still far from becoming a reality. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) have since blamed “lack of readiness” and “poor commercial appetite” among telcos.

But telecom operators argue that high base prices, rupee devaluation, and tax uncertainty make the business case for 5G rollout shaky.

Without infrastructure incentives or spectrum pricing relief, launching 5G bis a financial risk that no operator is willing to take.

Countries like India, Bangladesh, and even Uzbekistan have raced ahead. India already has over 250 million 5G users as of March 2025.

Currently, only 10% of telecom towers in Pakistan are fiberized, according to the PTA’s 2024–25 findings, far below the global average of 30–40%, and inadequate for sustainable 5G deployment

Tax Pressure Mounts on Telecom Sector

The telecom industry in Pakistan faces some of the highest taxation in the region. Mobile operators pay:

19.5% sales tax on services

15% withholding tax on prepaid recharge

Custom duties and regulatory fees on equipment imports

According to GSMA, taxes make up 33% of the total cost of mobile ownership in Pakistan, one of the highest burdens globally.

The telecom companies are being taxed a luxury sector, not a digital enabler.

Assembly, Not Innovation

Pakistan made strides in local mobile manufacturing with the assembly of 12 million smartphones in the first six months of 2025. Brands like Infinix, Tecno, Xiaomi, and iTel are now assembling millions of units locally. This move has boosted employment and helped curb import bills.

However, the local industry is still assembly-only. No local chipset R&D, software labs, or hardware design initiatives are in place.

Most local assemblers:

Import components (kits) from China

Assemble them under supervision

Lack incentives or capacity to innovate

Pakistan Mobile Innovation: Missed Opportunity or Course Correction?

The slowdown isn’t due to lack of talent or demand. Pakistan has:

One of the youngest populations in Asia (median age: 22.8)

A booming freelance economy ranked 4th globally

Over 2.5 million new smartphones activated every month

The problem lies in policy inconsistency, lack of infrastructure investment, and outdated thinking around telecom as just a revenue source.

Experts argue that the government must treat digital connectivity as national infrastructure, not a tax cow.

Without affordable spectrum, reliable broadband, and consistent policy, innovation won’t scale. -Parvez Iftikhar, a leading telecom consultant

Conclusion

Pakistan has the numbers, the talent, and the ambition. But despite all that promise, it’s becoming a tougher place to build and grow in the mobile tech space. Heavy taxes, slow-moving infrastructure upgrades, and shifting policies are pushing companies to rethink their plans or walk away altogether.

If these problems aren’t tackled with clear, long-term solutions, Pakistan risks being left behind, not just in telecom, but in the digital future it once seemed ready to lead.

