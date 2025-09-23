Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Imports Double to $300m in First Two Months of FY2025-26

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports surged by more than 109 percent in the first two months of the current fiscal year (July–August 2025), reflecting rising demand despite the government’s push for local assembly.

According to official data, mobile phones worth $300.509 million were imported during the July–August 2025 period, compared to $143.703 million in the same period last year. In rupee terms, imports stood at Rs 85.245 billion, marking a 112.71 percent increase from Rs 40.076 billion a year earlier.

Month-on-Month and Year-on-Year Trends

On a month-to-month basis, mobile imports grew by 6.41 percent in August 2025, reaching $155.164 million, compared to $145.345 million in July. Year-on-year, August imports were up 95.69 percent, sharply higher than the $79.290 million recorded in August 2024.

The sharp rise comes despite a dip in mobile phone imports last fiscal year. In 2024-25, Pakistan imported devices worth $1.494 billion, a 21.31 percent decline compared to $1.898 billion in 2023-24. In rupee terms, imports during 2024-25 were valued at Rs 417.351 billion, down 22.09 percent from Rs 535.690 billion a year earlier.

Telecom Sector Overview

Overall telecom imports, which include mobile phones and other equipment, also recorded a slowdown last year. The total stood at $2.099 billion in FY2024-25, reflecting an 11.30 percent decline compared to $2.366 billion in 2023-24.

Rise of Local Assembly

Industry data shows Pakistan’s local manufacturing and assembly ecosystem continues to expand. During the first seven months of 2025 (January–July), local plants produced 17.83 million mobile handsets, compared to only 1.03 million devices imported commercially.

In July 2025 alone, 3.59 million handsets were assembled locally, while just 0.17 million units were imported. Out of the 17.83 million devices produced this year, 9.36 million were 2G phones and 8 million were smartphones.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), 68 percent of all mobile devices on local networks are smartphones, while the remaining 32 percent are 2G handsets, indicating a steady transition toward higher-end devices.

What This Means for the Market

The latest surge in imports suggests Pakistan’s demand for mobile phones remains strong, even as local production scales up. Analysts say this could point to supply gaps in the domestic assembly sector, consumer preference for branded imports, or the impact of easing restrictions on imports.

With smartphone penetration rising and more than two-thirds of active devices already on modern networks, the competition between imported phones and locally assembled models is expected to intensify. The government may also face renewed pressure to balance foreign exchange reserves with growing consumer demand for the latest mobile technologies.

