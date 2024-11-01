Pakistan Mobile Phone Imports Drop by Over 18% in First Quarter of FY 2024-25

The first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 saw a noteworthy drop in Pakistan mobile phone imports, declining by 18.93% compared to the same period last year. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $246.472 million between July and September 2024, compared to $304.029 million in the previous year’s corresponding period. This trend aligns with Pakistan’s current fiscal adjustments and import restrictions aimed at handling Pakistan’s foreign reserves.

Pakistan Mobile phone imports decrease by over 18pc in 3 months

The overall trend shows a yearly decline in mobile imports. September 2024 data reveals a month-on-month import rise of 29.32% compared to August 2024. This slight boost reflects strategic purchasing ahead of potential further restrictions or market dynamics influenced by consumer demand.

However, if we compare September 2024 to September 2023, imports fell by 17.62%, totaling $102.629 million versus last year’s $124.576 million. Pakistan’s ongoing economic challenges, depreciation of the rupee, and inflationary pressures, all of which impact consumer purchasing power played a crucial role in the ongoing decline in phone imports. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been encouraging local mobile production, which may help reduce import reliance in the long term.

This decrease in imports highlights a broader economic strategy in Pakistan as the government attempts to curb imports and bolster domestic manufacturing. During the first nine months of 2024 (9M2024), Pakistan witnessed the sale of 22.59 million locally manufactured or assembled mobile phones, marking a 74% year-on-year increase compared to the same period in the previous year. The high import taxes made domestic assembly a more attractive option, spurring economic recovery and meeting rising demand from a growing population.

Check Out: Samsung XR Headset Delayed Again, But Is It Worth the Wait? – PhoneWorld