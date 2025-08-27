Pakistan imported mobile phones $145.345 million in the first month (July) of the current fiscal year, compared to $64.413 million during the same month of last year, registering a growth of over 125 per cent. Official data revealed that in terms of rupees, during July 2025, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs 41.385 billion, compared to Rs 17.958 billion, registering 130.45 per cent growth.

Pakistan Mobile Phone Imports Surge 125% in July 2025

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, Pakistan’s mobile phone imports saw a 4.41 per cent increase, totalling $41.385 million in July 2025, compared to $39.457 million in June 2025.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.494 billion in the last fiscal year 2024-25, registering a fall of 21.31 per cent compared to $1.898 billion during the previous year, 2023-24.

In terms of Pakistani rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs 417.351 billion during fiscal year 2024-25. This represents a 22.09 per cent decline when compared to Rs535.690 billion in the same period of 2023-24.

Overall telecom imports into Pakistan stood at $2.099 billion during fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a negative growth of 11.30 per cent when compared to $2.366 billion during the same period of 2023-24.

The local manufacturing/ assembling plants manufactured/ assembled 12.05 million mobile handsets during the first five months (January-May) of the calendar year 2025, compared to 0.76 million imported commercially. Local manufacturing / assembling plants manufactured/assembled 31.38 million mobile phone handsets during the last calendar year 2024, compared to 1.71 million imported commercially.

The 12.5 million mobile handsets manufactured/assembled locally included 6.53 million 2G and 5.52 million smartphones. Besides, as per the PTA data, 67 per cent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 33 per cent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

