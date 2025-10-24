Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturing Hits 22.8 Million Units as Imports Surge in 2025

Pakistan mobile phone manufacturing industry continues to expand its footprint, assembling an impressive 22.78 million handsets during the first nine months of 2025. However, despite the production surge, mobile phone imports have also doubled in value, pointing to shifting consumer demand and foreign exchange pressures.

Local Manufacturing Surges Ahead

According to official data, 3.01 million phones were locally assembled in September 2025 alone. Between January and September, Pakistan’s local plants produced a total of 22.78 million units, including 11.92 million smartphones and 10.86 million 2G feature phones.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reported that 70% of mobile devices operating on local networks are smartphones, while 30% remain 2G, underscoring a gradual but steady migration toward smart devices across urban and rural areas.

Industry experts say this shift reflects both a growing digital adoption curve and an evolving ecosystem of domestic assembly plants, spurred by the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy introduced by the government in recent years.

Imports Double Despite Strong Local Output

Interestingly, while local assembly numbers continue to rise, Pakistan’s mobile phone imports have surged dramatically. During the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2025–26 (July–September), the country imported mobile phones worth $500.01 million, compared to $246.18 million in the same period last year, a 103.1% year-on-year increase.

In rupee terms, imports reached Rs 141.41 billion during the same quarter, up from Rs 68.63 billion, marking a 106.05% increase.

On a month-to-month (MoM) basis, September 2025 saw imports worth $199.27 million, a 28.45% jump from $155.13 million in August 2025. Year-on-year, imports grew 94.44%, compared to $102.48 million in September 2024.

The figures indicate that while local production capacity is strong, the demand for high-end or specific international smartphone models continues to fuel imports, particularly among premium consumers.

A Balancing Act for the Industry

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.49 billion during the 2024–25 fiscal year, representing a 21.3% drop compared to $1.89 billion the previous year. In rupee terms, imports stood at Rs 417.35 billion, a 22.09% decline from Rs 535.69 billion during 2023–24.

Similarly, overall telecom imports, which include network equipment and devices, fell by 11.3% year-on-year, totaling $2.09 billion in FY2024–25, compared to $2.37 billion in FY2023–24.

Analysts attribute these trends to exchange rate volatility, tax changes, and the government’s push for local assembly, which has reduced dependency on complete phone imports. However, the rebound in import value during Q1 FY2025–26 suggests renewed consumer appetite and potentially stabilizing economic conditions.

Pakistan mobile phone manufacturing Surge; What This Means for the Future

The ongoing shift toward local production reflects the success of government incentives aimed at boosting the domestic tech industry. Yet, the parallel rise in imports underscores the need for upgrading local manufacturing capabilities, particularly in producing advanced smartphones and components.

If Pakistan can bridge this gap, experts believe it could become a regional hub for mobile device assembly, reducing its import bill while supporting job creation and technology transfer.

As the government works to enhance the Smartphone for All initiative and improve digital connectivity, the dual trend of high local output and growing import value highlights both opportunity and challenge, a defining feature of Pakistan’s fast-evolving mobile landscape.

