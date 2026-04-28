How IMEI Cloning Fuels Pakistan’s Fake Phone Market and Billions in Lost Revenue

Every month, thousands of counterfeit mobile phones slip into Pakistan’s market with fake credentials, highlighting the growing problem of IMEI cloning in Pakistan. They carry stolen identity codes, IMEI numbers copied from genuine devices, that make them appear legitimate to regulators and consumers alike. What manufacturers are now warning could represent billions of rupees in lost tax revenue annually is being largely overlooked in policy discussions about the country’s struggling formal economy.

The Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association (PMPMA) has escalated its concerns, issuing formal complaints to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Industries and Production. But the real issue isn’t just about protecting market share. It’s about a systematic hemorrhaging of government revenue that deepens Pakistan’s fiscal challenges while enriching an invisible supply chain operating almost entirely in the grey market.

How IMEI Cloning Works And Why It Matters

The technical mechanism is deceptively simple, but the economic consequences are complex. When phone manufacturers legally import or assemble devices in Pakistan, each receives a unique International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, essentially a digital fingerprint that regulators use to track formal sector activity.

Smugglers and counterfeiters have found a workaround: they take IMEI codes from authentic, duty-paid phones and assign them to stolen, illegally imported, or completely counterfeit devices. These cloned handsets then enter the market masquerading as legitimate imports, bypassing tariffs, sales tax, and regulatory oversight.

“Despite our continuous engagement with the PTA, we regret that IMEI numbers are being copied from genuine, legally imported devices,” the PMPMA stated in its complaint. The association represents 33 manufacturers producing local and international brands in Pakistan.

The consequence isn’t abstract. Each cloned device represents:

Avoided customs duties and import taxes

Unpaid sales tax on the transaction

Unrecorded income tax on dealer profits

Withholding taxes that never reach government coffers

Compliance costs borne only by legitimate players

For Pakistan, a nation struggling with a 5.5% fiscal deficit and chronic revenue shortfalls, this parallel economy represents real money the government never collects.

The Scale of the Problem

By March 2026, the formal mobile phone assembly sector had sold 30.86 million devices, according to PMPMA figures released to industry regulators. The documented sector generated tax contributions spanning sales tax, income tax, withholding tax, payroll-related taxes, and utility payments.

The grey market data, by contrast, is deliberately obscured. No official statistics exist for how many smuggled, stolen, or cloned phones circulate in Pakistan annually. Industry insiders estimate the informal sector could represent anywhere from 10% to 40% of actual device sales, a range that, at the lower end, implies millions of devices operating outside the tax system.

Jobs and Investment at Stake

Beyond tax revenue, manufacturers argue the informal economy is strangling formal sector growth. The documented mobile phone assembly industry now employs over 40,000 workers directly: engineers, technicians, assembly line workers, logistics specialists, and office staff. Thousands more work in retail, support services, and supply chains.

“The continued presence of illegal market practices is affecting investor sentiment and discouraging additional investment in the local manufacturing ecosystem,” the PMPMA warned in its correspondence with regulators.

Pakistan’s mobile phone manufacturing base has expanded significantly despite years of economic volatility. The sector represents one of the few manufacturing domains where Pakistan has developed genuine competitive advantages, assembly expertise, supply chain integration, and cost efficiency that make local production competitive against pure imports.

But if grey market devices undercut formal sector prices by 15–25% (the typical discount difference), investors face an uncomfortable calculation: Why build capacity in Pakistan when an unregulated competitor can undercut you from a bootleg warehouse?

The Used Phone Policy

The manufacturers’ concerns extend beyond current smuggling. They’ve raised alarms about government consideration of permitting commercial imports of used and refurbished mobile phones, a policy shift they argue would devastate the formal sector entirely.

“Allowing imports of used and refurbished phones would seriously damage the local assembly industry, discourage industrial investment, reduce documented tax contributions, and create enforcement, consumer and security risks,” the PMPMA stated in a separate letter to the Ministry of Industries and Production.

But in reality, the manufacturers’ opposition to used phone imports may reflect commercial self-interest as much as legitimate regulatory concerns. The government has already established tax and regulatory frameworks for used phone imports, duties, tariffs, and documentation requirements that, if properly enforced, would bring such devices into the formal economy rather than the grey market.

More critically, Pakistan’s local phone manufacturing focuses almost exclusively on low-to-mid-range devices, typically priced between 20,000 and 80,000 rupees. Used premium phones, flagship devices from Samsung, Apple, and other high-end manufacturers, typically sell for 50,000 to 150,000+ rupees. These categories represent minimal overlap.

The devices being manufactured locally don’t really compete directly with imported used phones. A consumer buying a second-hand iPhone 14 Pro isn’t a lost sale for a Pakistani-assembled Tecno or Infinix mid-range phone. These serve different market segments entirely.

The manufacturers’ argument that imported used phones “did not contribute to national revenue in proportionate terms” becomes more questionable if the government successfully taxes and regulates such imports. A formalized used phone import market could generate substantial tariff revenue while serving consumer interests, outcomes that benefit both the government and consumers at minimal cost to local manufacturers.

The PTA’s Technical Challenge

Solving IMEI cloning requires technical infrastructure most developing-country regulators lack. The PTA has rudimentary IMEI tracking systems, but they lack the real-time cross-referencing capabilities needed to detect cloning at scale.

A genuinely effective system would require:

Real-time IMEI database integration across importers, retailers, and telecom providers

Blockchain or cryptographic verification protocols that prevent number duplication

Mobile network operator cooperation to flag devices with duplicate IMEI signatures

International coordination with telecom regulators in source countries

Consumer authentication tools that verify devices before purchase

The PTA has acknowledged the problem but has moved slowly on solutions.

The Broader Economic Question

This issue reveals a deeper challenge in Pakistan’s informal economy. An estimated 60–65% of economic activity occurs outside documented channels, creating a persistent revenue problem for the government.

The mobile phone sector is simply more visible than most informal activities; it involves tangible products, measurable import flows, and organized stakeholder grievances. But the underlying dynamic, regulatory arbitrage between formal and informal sectors, pervades Pakistani business broadly.

Solving it requires more than stronger IMEI verification. It demands addressing why informal actors consistently undercut formal competitors. Sometimes it’s deliberate tax evasion. Sometimes it’s that formal sector compliance costs are genuinely excessive relative to what developing markets can bear. Sometimes it’s simply that informal networks are more efficient at small-scale distribution than formal supply chains.

The manufacturers’ complaints are legitimate. But policymakers should also ask harder questions: If 30–40% of the phone market operates informally despite the formal sector’s investments and tax contributions, what does that suggest about the regulatory and tax environment?

What Comes Next

The PMPMA has demanded that the PTA implement an “effective and technologically advanced IMEI tracking and verification system” within an unspecified timeframe. The association has also implicitly warned the government against legalizing used phone imports, framing such a move as harmful to industrial development.

On IMEI cloning, the manufacturers have a legitimate case. Counterfeit devices with fraudulent credentials do represent unfair competition and tax evasion. The PTA should invest in better verification systems.

On used phone imports, however, the manufacturers’ position reflects industry self-interest disguised as policy concern.