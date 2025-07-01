Pakistan Moves Closer to 5G Auction as IT Ministry Pushes for Advisory Committee Meeting

Pakistan’s long-anticipated 5G spectrum auction may finally gain momentum as the Ministry of Information Technology formally requests a meeting of the Auction Advisory Committee (AAC). The move comes on the heels of the federal budget and amid increasing pressure to advance the country’s digital infrastructure.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, confirmed that her ministry has asked Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to convene the committee, which is responsible for approving key decisions related to spectrum management and digital policy.

The budget is now over—it’s time the Auction Advisory Committee meets. We’re hopeful the meeting will take place soon.

Awaiting Green Light from the Competition Commission

However, a major hurdle remains in the form of a pending decision by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) regarding the proposed merger of two telecom companies. The possible Telenor–PTCL merger would significantly reshape Pakistan’s telecom landscape. The AAC will offer its views on the CCP’s decision once it is issued. This step is critical before the auction can proceed.

The merger decision rests with the Competition Commission, which is an independent institution. We are waiting for its approval.

A key component of the 5G preparation has already been completed. An international consultant hired by the government has finalized a 5G readiness report, aligning it with global technical and policy standards.

The consultant has submitted the report, and the Auction Advisory Committee will review it during the upcoming meeting. -Shaza Fatima

5G Auction Pakistan: Legal Delays Hindering Progress

Shaza also acknowledged that court cases are contributing to delays in the auction process. Although she did not specify the nature of these court cases, industry experts suggest they may be related to spectrum disputes or telecom policy challenges.

The 5G spectrum auction is seen as a pivotal step in Pakistan’s digital transformation. Despite the delay, the government appears committed to launching 5G in line with international trends, especially with neighboring countries like India and China rapidly expanding their 5G networks.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority will play a critical role in executing the auction once the AAC gives its go-ahead. Regulatory compliance, enforcement of spectrum standards, and coordination with telecom operators will fall under its purview.

The PTA has already begun preparations under the Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulations (CTDISR), which lay the foundation for secure and high-quality 5G services.

With international momentum building and domestic stakeholders growing impatient, the time for Pakistan to act is now. The next Auction Advisory Committee meeting will be crucial in determining whether the country can meet its goal of rolling out 5G services in early 2026.