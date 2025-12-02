Pakistan Moves to Mandatory Online Payments for Overseas Jobs Amid Deep Flaws in Emigration System

Pakistan has acknowledged major structural gaps in its emigration framework, confirming that outdated laws still permit widespread cash dealings between Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) and job seekers. Such practices continue to fuel overcharging, undocumented payments, and exploitation of thousands of aspiring workers.

In its detailed submission to Parliament, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development admitted that the Emigration Ordinance, 1979, and Emigration Rules, 1979, contain no requirement for banking-channel payments. This loophole, officials said, enables OEPs to operate largely in cash, leaving workers with little recourse against fraud or hidden charges.

Push Toward Mandatory Digital Transactions

Although many OEPs now “increasingly” use bank transfers, JazzCash, or EasyPaisa, the Ministry conceded that Pakistan still lacks a compulsory online payment system for foreign employment. The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) has therefore initiated a policy overhaul to mandate digital payments for all job seekers.

The Ministry did not contest complaints that OEPs routinely exceed official fee limits. Legally, promoters may charge Rs15,000 for job placement and Rs6,000 for processing-only cases, but many continue to demand far higher amounts, often without issuing proper receipts. Two new digital declarations, one each from the OEP and the applicant, have been added to the system for cross-verification, yet cash-based abuse remains widespread.

BE&OE’s enforcement data showed:

826 OEP licences cancelled

99 licences suspended

Rs152.48 million forfeited

850 cases sent to FIA

Officials said the crackdown aims to curb illegal sub-agents, one of the biggest sources of exploitation.

The introduction of E-Protector, online Foreign Service Agreement verification, and digital workflows is intended to limit intermediaries and enhance traceability. However, despite a strengthened digital framework, the dominance of cash transactions and the persistence of unregulated agents underscore slow enforcement and the urgent need to modernize Pakistan’s emigration laws.

