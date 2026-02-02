Pakistan Moves to Tackle Slow Internet with Over 200% Additional Spectrum

Pakistan’s federal government has announced plans to auction more than 200 percent additional telecom spectrum to address long-standing slow internet speeds and meet rising demand for high-speed mobile connectivity.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja told the National Assembly that the currently assigned 274 MHz of spectrum is insufficient for the country’s growing data usage, leaving Pakistan among the lowest spectrum allocations in the region.

The minister said the government has begun the process to release around 600 MHz of extra spectrum for Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) across multiple frequency bands, including 700, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2600, and 3500 MHz. The auction will take place once the necessary regulatory and policy procedures are completed.

Addressing complaints about slow internet in various parts of the country, Khawaja explained that although CMOs are required to maintain uniform Quality of Service (QoS) standards, performance issues often result from peak-hour congestion, limited fiberization, backhaul constraints, power outages, and geographic challenges.

She highlighted that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) continuously monitors service quality through regulatory oversight and complaint-based surveys to ensure operators comply with their license obligations.

The minister said the additional spectrum is expected to reduce network congestion, improve backhaul efficiency, and support the expansion of next-generation mobile broadband services. Greater spectrum availability will also enhance Quality of Experience (QoE), particularly in high-demand and underserved areas.

Under the broader Digital Nation vision, Khawaja noted that PTA has introduced several measures to strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and prepare for future technologies, including 5G. These include enhanced QoS standards for 3G and 4G services, rollout of VoWiFi and VoLTE, active infrastructure sharing, national roaming along major highways, and plans to expand Fiber to the Site (FTTS) networks.

Officials say these initiatives aim to improve service quality, expand network coverage, and ensure Pakistan is better equipped to meet the growing demand for mobile internet.

Also read:

Pakistan’s 5G Spectrum Auction Pushed to March 10 as PTA Extends Timeline