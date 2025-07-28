Pakistan Moves Toward Cashless Economy with QR Code Utility Bill Payments

The government has announced some remarkable steps to fulfil its promise of making Pakistan a cashless economy. It has decided to launch QR code utility bill payments, making it easier for people to pay bills using their smartphones or other digital platforms.

QR Code Utility Bill Payments: How Will It Work?

The idea is simple. When your bill arrives, you’ll be able to scan the QR code with a mobile banking app or digital wallet. With just a few taps, the payment goes through. No waiting in line. No cash required.

The feature will cover electricity, telephone, and gas bills nationwide.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to launch the Digital Payment Index Pakistan next month. This new index will track how well the country is doing when it comes to using digital payments. It will show progress across sectors and help set clear goals. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Karandaaz are working together to prepare for the launch.

Who’s Doing What?

A special team has been formed to manage the rollout. It includes top officials from various ministries, including:

Petroleum Division

Power Division

Ministry of IT & Telecom

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

They’ve been asked to finish a working plan within one month.

QR Codes Coming to Petrol Stations Too

The government also wants all petrol stations, including those in Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, and along motorways, to accept digital payments.

To make this happen:

QR codes, soft PoS, or payment terminals will be required at every station.

This will become part of their license conditions.

OGRA and the Petroleum Division are in charge of making sure it happens.

Legal Support on the Way

The Law and Justice Division has been told to look at the current laws and make changes where needed. The goal is to legally require businesses to accept digital payments, either through QR codes or other approved methods.

The CDA will also make sure that new housing societies don’t block IT infrastructure, making it easier to install fiber and expand digital access.

Digital Targets for 2026

The State Bank has set big goals for the next year:

2 million QR payment points (up from 500,000 today)

15 billion digital transactions per year (double the current figure)

120 million mobile/internet banking users

100% of remittances to be credited to digital wallets or bank accounts (currently at 80%)

New CEO for Raast, Incentives for Banks

The SBP will also appoint a new CEO for Raast Payment Pakistan by the end of September. Private members of its board will be chosen from experts in fintech and payments.

To encourage more merchants to accept digital payments, the government has approved Rs. 3.5 billion in annual subsidies. Banks will also be allowed to charge a small Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) of 0.25% but no more than that.

Any extra cost will have to be covered by the service provider, not the merchant.

Fast-Tracking Everything

The Government Payment Sub-Committee has been told to move faster. It must cut timelines by at least 25% and update plans for state-owned companies and public service payments.

The opening of the new Islamabad IT Park is also on the calendar. It will take place in the third week of August, with no delays allowed.

On paper, it’s a brilliant initiative that promises real convenience with no more standing in long queues for payment. This small change could make big changes for the public by saving time, reducing stress and bringing more people to the digital fold. It will also make a great impact on the overall economy of the country by creating a clear record of transactions that will boost transparency. But like every other policy, the key to success lies in its implementation.

Therefore, to make this digital shift truly meaningful, the government must now focus on swift, nationwide implementation while also addressing gaps in infrastructure, digital literacy, and trust to ensure no one is left behind.

ALSO READ: PM Directs Massive Overhaul for Cashless Economy Pakistan