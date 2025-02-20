Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced that discussions are underway regarding the regulation of digital currency in Pakistan. This development comes as the country looks to integrate emerging financial technologies into its economic framework while ensuring regulatory oversight.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council, which was chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by key government officials and economic experts. The meeting focused on policies aimed at stabilizing and strengthening the economy, with an emphasis on sustainable growth, trade expansion, and industrial competitiveness.

During his address, Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the need for collective efforts to achieve economic stability. He stressed that no single entity can drive economic progress alone and reiterated the government’s dedication to creating a business-friendly environment. The meeting participants expressed their confidence in the government’s policies and offered suggestions for future economic strategies.

Pakistan Moves Toward Digital Currency Regulation: What It Means for the Economy

One of the key points discussed was the regulation of digital currency. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of developing a framework that allows digital currencies to function legally and securely in Pakistan. This move aligns with global trends, where many countries are working on defining policies for cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The government’s approach aims to balance innovation with the need to protect investors and prevent financial crimes such as money laundering.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in digital transactions, e-commerce, and fintech startups. With proper regulation, the digital currency sector can contribute significantly to economic growth by enhancing financial inclusion, reducing transaction costs, and attracting foreign investments in blockchain and fintech technologies.

In addition to digital currency regulation, the Prime Minister discussed initiatives to improve Pakistan’s information technology (IT) and telecommunications infrastructure. The government is working on establishing green data centers and expanding telecommunication services to remote areas. These measures aim to boost IT exports, create more opportunities for freelancers, and support Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

The meeting also reviewed Pakistan’s economic performance, with participants acknowledging recent improvements in exports and stability in market prices. The government’s efforts to curb smuggling were noted as a key factor in supporting export growth. Institutional reforms and tax system improvements were also highlighted, with business leaders appreciating the government’s commitment to creating a more efficient and transparent economic system.

Economic Impact of Digital Currency Regulation

The regulation of digital currency is expected to have a profound impact on Pakistan’s economy. Some key benefits include:

Increased Investment: Clear regulations will attract international fintech companies and investors, boosting foreign direct investment (FDI).

Clear regulations will attract international fintech companies and investors, boosting foreign direct investment (FDI). Financial Inclusion: Digital currencies can provide banking solutions to unbanked populations, increasing financial accessibility.

Digital currencies can provide banking solutions to unbanked populations, increasing financial accessibility. Innovation in Payments: Cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based financial systems can make transactions faster, cheaper, and more secure.

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based financial systems can make transactions faster, cheaper, and more secure. Revenue Generation: Properly regulated digital assets can contribute to government revenue through taxation and licensing fees.

Strengthening International Economic Relations

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif met with an 11-member Bahraini parliamentary delegation led by Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam. He invited Bahraini investors to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, emphasizing the strong ties between the two nations. Strengthening trade and investment with Gulf countries can further boost Pakistan’s economic outlook.

Our Thoughts:

Pakistan’s move towards regulating digital currency signals a step towards modernizing its financial system. By fostering innovation, attracting investments, and promoting financial inclusion, digital currency regulation has the potential to positively impact the country’s economic growth. However, careful implementation and strict oversight will be essential to address risks and ensure sustainable progress.

See Also: SBP Ready to Facilitate PayPal: Is It Finally Coming to Pakistan?