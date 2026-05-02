The meeting between the Minister of State and Chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), Bilal Bin Saqib, and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif marked an important step toward strengthening Pakistan’s digital economy. The discussion focused on developing a clear and effective regulatory system in Pakistan for virtual assets, which include digital currencies and blockchain-based financial services.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to quickly implement a regulatory framework that meets international standards. He highlighted that such a system is essential not only for encouraging innovation but also for building trust among investors. A transparent and well-structured regulatory environment can help attract both local and foreign investment, which is crucial for economic growth in the digital age.

Pakistan Moves Toward Regulating Virtual Assets Sector

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also stressed the importance of preparing Pakistan’s workforce for the future. He directed authorities to introduce special training programs for young people, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and digital finance. These fields are rapidly growing worldwide, and equipping the youth with relevant skills will ensure that Pakistan remains competitive in the global market. By focusing on education and skill development, the government aims to create new job opportunities and support long-term economic stability.

Bilal Bin Saqib provided a detailed briefing on the progress made by PVARA. He informed the Prime Minister that the authority is transitioning into a fully operational regulatory body. This development is a key milestone, as it will enable proper oversight of virtual asset activities in the country. The establishment of a regulatory authority ensures that businesses and investors operate within a secure and controlled environment.

One of the major highlights of the briefing was the inauguration of the Regulatory Sandbox. This initiative allows companies to test new financial technologies in a controlled setting before launching them on a larger scale. The sandbox encourages innovation while ensuring that risks are carefully managed. It is expected to play a significant role in promoting new ideas, especially in areas like AI-driven payments and regulated virtual asset services.

The meeting also underscored the broader goal of preparing Pakistan for the next phase of economic transformation. Efforts are already underway to strengthen national institutions, upgrade the skills of the workforce, and build a regulatory system that supports emerging technologies. These steps are necessary to adapt to the fast-changing global economy, where digital solutions are becoming increasingly important.