Pakistan Moves Towards Crypto Legalization as High-Level Talks on Digital Currency Regulation Begin

In a significant development, Pakistan appears to be inching closer to the potential legalization of cryptocurrency, as the Pakistan Crypto Council convenes a high-level meeting on Monday, 2nd June 2025. The meeting, chaired by Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, aims to discuss the evolving regulatory and legal landscape surrounding digital currencies in Pakistan.

The session follows intense public and parliamentary scrutiny after the Finance Committee recently reaffirmed that cryptocurrency remains illegal in the country, just a day after Minister of State Bilal Bin Saqib unveiled Pakistan’s first Strategic Bitcoin Reserve at the Bitcoin Vegas 2025 event. Saqib, who also serves as the CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, is set to participate in the upcoming meeting alongside key government stakeholders.

The meeting will be attended by the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Secretary of the Law & Justice Division, and Secretary of the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication.

At the heart of the discussion will be the establishment of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), a proposed autonomous body tasked with overseeing the country’s digital finance and crypto ecosystem. The council will also review pathways to create a robust, secure, and transparent regulatory framework that aligns with global standards and ensures investor protection.

The meeting is seen as a turning point, potentially shaping the future of blockchain adoption and digital finance in Pakistan. It reflects the government’s growing recognition of the economic and technological opportunities tied to crypto assets, despite previous hesitations and legal ambiguity.