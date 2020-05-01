It Is Time That Pakistan Moves Towards Digitalization!

The pandemic Coronavirus came with the realization of human limitations and thus the need for a backup plan. In times like these one need to be prepared to cope up with the imparity of physical existence. COVID-19 is just another reminder to the world how limited and restricted humans can be but it is also here to prepare us for the worst to come in the future.

As the world moves forward, Pakistan is also taking its first steps towards complete digitalization and embracing internet technology for what it is and can be in the future! The Pakistani companies have realized what the time demands and thus the trend of using cloud-based computing have increased during COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the SAP Pakistan Managing Director, Saquib Ahmed “Utilisation of cloud-based computing is 10 times higher than three years ago,”-The Express Tribune

Not only has the trend of cloud-computing increased but most of the traditional business setups have realised that E-commerce is the only way forward and thus during this time we witnessed several e-stores being setup or traditional business setups moved to online businesses.

Ahmed remarked that ” Technology adoption is the only way forward, therefore, every country is on this path,” and yes we completely agree with him on this!

However, the risks of an online business always remain and Pakistanis being new to all of it may be very concerned about the security of their confidential business data and money flow thus SAP, as assured by Mr Ahmed, is onto making the internet a secured place to work for Pakistan by saying: “it is our first priority to set strict parameters for online security”.

Even after this pandemic is ling-gone the Internet is something Pakistan had to embrace with or without being forced to do so. The world is moving forth at a very high pace and if Pakistan wishes to keep up it needs to be well-equipped with technology in any and every way possible!