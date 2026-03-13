Pakistan’s Mobile Market Is About to Get More Competitive, MVNO Framework Approved

Pakistan’s telecom market is about to get more crowded, and for consumers, that is a welcome development.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima has announced that the government will prioritize the introduction of mobile virtual network operators following the landmark 5G spectrum auction concluded this week. The MVNO framework has been formally approved, clearing the regulatory path for smaller mobile service providers to enter a market that has been dominated by the same three operators for years.

What an MVNO Actually Is

An MVNO, Mobile Virtual Network Operator, does not build its own towers, lay its own fiber, or purchase spectrum. Instead, it leases network capacity from existing major telecom operators and uses that infrastructure to offer its own branded mobile services to consumers.

This model has been successfully deployed in markets across Europe, North America, and parts of Asia, producing a wave of niche and competitive mobile service providers that target specific consumer segments, budget users, data-heavy subscribers, business customers, and more, without the capital expenditure of building a full network from scratch.

In Pakistan’s context, MVNOs would lease capacity from Jazz, Zong, and Ufone, then package and sell that capacity under their own brand and pricing structures.

What the Government Has Done So Far

The MVNO framework approval is not merely a policy statement. Officials confirmed that the government has already held discussions with companies regarding potential investment in MVNO operations, indicating that interest from prospective operators exists and that the commercial groundwork is being laid alongside the regulatory one.

Work is also underway on a fiberization plan aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s broader telecommunications infrastructure. Improved fiberization, the expansion of fiber optic connections across the network, directly supports higher capacity, faster speeds, and the backhaul infrastructure that both 5G and MVNO operations will depend on.

What It Means for Pakistan’s Telecom Market

After the recent merger of Ufone and Telenor, Pakistan is left with just three primary operators. The entry of MVNOs introduces a structural change, with more providers competing for the same customers and with the freedom to differentiate on price, service quality, data packages, and customer experience.

For consumers, the most immediate potential benefit is pricing pressure. When new entrants compete directly with established operators, the market typically responds with more competitive packages and better value. MVNOs internationally have consistently driven down the cost of mobile services in the markets they enter.

For the existing operators, the MVNO framework represents both a revenue opportunity, leasing their excess network capacity generates income without additional infrastructure investment, and a competitive challenge, as new entrants begin targeting their customer base.

Timing and Context

The MVNO announcement arrives at a moment of significant momentum in Pakistan’s telecom sector. The 5G spectrum auction, completed on March 11, raised $510 million and set the stage for next-generation mobile services. The total available spectrum in Pakistan has now crossed 7,500 MHz, with network capacity tripling as a result.

Into this expanded infrastructure environment, MVNOs would arrive as the consumer-facing layer of competition, translating increased network capacity into more choices and better prices for the end user.

Minister Shaza Fatima’s decision to prioritize MVNOs immediately after the 5G auction suggests a deliberate sequencing: first expand and modernize the infrastructure, then open the market to the operators who will compete on top of it.

The Road Ahead

Framework approval is the beginning; the next steps will include licensing procedures for prospective MVNOs, negotiation of wholesale access agreements between new entrants and existing operators, and regulatory oversight to ensure that major operators do not use their network access terms to disadvantage MVNO competitors.

The fiberization work running in parallel will be equally important. MVNOs can only deliver quality service if the underlying network infrastructure supports it, making the government’s infrastructure investment plan a direct enabler of MVNO success.

Pakistan’s telecom sector has moved faster in the past week than it has in years. The 5G auction is done. The MVNO framework is approved. The question now is execution and how quickly new operators can translate regulatory approval into actual services for Pakistani consumers.