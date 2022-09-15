Pakistan Needs Robust Framework To Revise EV Policy For Electric Car Normalization: Report

We have come across a new report titled “An overview of Pakistan’s power sector and its future outlook” that has been jointly compiled by Chinese and Pakistan experts. According to this report, the EV Policy announced by the Pakistani government in 2019 has not received an encouraging response. So, it is being suggested that government should develop a robust institutional framework for the implementation of the revised EV policy for Electric Car Normalization.

Advertisement

Now, It’s Time To Revise EV Policy For Electric Car Normalization in Pakistan

According to the report, EVs need to be introduced on a large scale as soon as possible. This report is jointly compiled by various Chinese and Pakistani organizations that include:

NUST Energy Center

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)

All Pakistan Chinese Enterprise Association (APCEA)

China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd CSAIL

PCI

The existing GOP EV Policy was reviewed, updated, and strengthened, for the large-scale introduction of EVs in the Transport Sector, providing incentives to the masses. In addition to that, minimum quality and safety standards were also ensured for the use of EV vehicles or converting the existing vehicle to EVs.

No doubt, Pakistan has abundant indigenous resources, so more investment needs to be made for the up-gradation of the grid infrastructure and in new power projects based on economic and indigenous renewable energy resources. This needs to be done so that the power for charging EVs could be provided economically and reliably. Electric Car Normalization in Pakistan is expected to make a gradual, phase-wise entry into the EV space. Furthermore, Pakistan needs to learn from the success stories of China, the UK, Norway, etc. in order to fast-track the normalization of EVs in their respective countries. An indigenous Research & Development hub needs to be made to utilize the potential of EV technology fully. The R&D hub needs to have programs to promote the development and supply of EV technology within the country and the nation’s capacity building. Moreover, it can be used as support for new business ventures or to increase exports. It will allow for fuel import savings and will positively impact the environment and Economy by reducing the country’s dependency on fossil fuels. Also Check: A New Feature Will Auto Update Microsoft 365 Apps On Locked/Idle Devices (phoneworld.com.pk)