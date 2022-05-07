With great potential, Pakistan’s IT and Telecom sector has flourished significantly in the last few years. Now, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also said that Pakistan offers huge opportunities for investment in the technology sector. Also, the foreign tech companies would be facilitated in all respects with regard to investment and expansion. He said so while talking to the President of the Middle East and Africa Region of Huawei Mr Yi Xiang.

Pakistan Offers Investment Opportunities in Technology, says PM Shehbaz

With the ever-growing IT exports, Pakistan will see a growth from 1.5 billion dollars to 15 billion dollars in the coming year. Moreover, with the collaboration of Huawei, the country will experience the provision of training to the youth of Pakistan through various means including setting up a university.

PM also emphasized that investments in the tech sector would increase employment and skills enhancement of Pakistani youth. Moreover, it will also help in the women empowerment as the government is focused to increase the number of women in the e-commerce sector by providing them with a suitable environment to get themselves trained and raise capital.

Additionally, he also emphasized the need to expedite the process of strategizing the collaborative efforts within a week. He also highlighted the government’s willingness to not leave any stone unturned to achieve the said objectives.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over Huawei’s long association with Pakistan and investments in the telecom sector.

