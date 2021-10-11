PM Imran Khan inaugurated the Pakistan Citizen Portal in October 2018, two months after assuming office in the light of the PTI Manifesto. The government launched an online public complaints application in which millions of applications were recorded. In the first year, more than half a million complaints were lodged against various departments and agencies. However, it has been three years since the channel was introduced and it is still in its infancy.

Pakistan Online Citizen Portal Must Stay Intact: PM Imran

The Prime Minister, taking note of the situation via some credible sources, has ordered reopening of 83,741 cases and taking necessary action against them which were given partial relief at present but have so far been resolved on solid grounds. Relevant authorities are required to convey them to the Prime Minister without further delay.

In addition, sources in the Prime Minister’s Office have indicated that 43,351 complaints from 773 federal agencies have been opened.

In this regard, it is important to ensure that the websites of Citizen Portal, which have been set up at the federal and provincial levels where millions of complaints have been lodged so far, are also activated. Channels will be ineffective.

Furthermore, apart from the local population, overseas Pakistanis have enthusiastically welcomed the establishment of the Prime Minister’s Portal because they will no longer have to come to Pakistan for their own purposes by spending huge sums of money and information technology which is for both the hearing and hearing parties. It has proved to be very effective and its fruits will reach the sails without any delay.

