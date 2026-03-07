Pakistan Passes Virtual Assets Act 2026 to Regulate Digital Financial Sector

Pakistan’s Parliament has passed the Virtual Assets Act, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to regulate its rapidly expanding digital financial ecosystem. The legislation establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework aimed at overseeing virtual asset activities while fostering innovation in financial technology.

Establishment of PVARA

A key feature of the new law is the creation of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), which will serve as the central regulatory body for the virtual assets sector in Pakistan. The authority will be responsible for licensing, regulating, and supervising Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) operating within the country.

Through this framework, the government aims to ensure greater transparency, investor protection, and market stability in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. The initiative will also support responsible technological innovation while safeguarding financial systems.

Background of the Authority

The Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority was initially established through a Presidential Ordinance in July 2025 as an interim step toward regulating the sector. The passage of the Virtual Assets Act, 2026, now provides the authority with a permanent legal foundation and clearly defined regulatory powers.

Strengthening Financial Oversight

Under the new law, the regulatory authority has been granted powers to monitor and prevent illicit financial activities related to virtual assets. This includes tackling issues such as money laundering, terrorist financing, and other unlawful uses of digital assets.

By introducing these measures, Pakistan aims to align its regulatory practices with international financial and compliance standards, which could also help improve global confidence in the country’s digital finance environment.

Supporting Innovation and Market Growth

The Virtual Assets Act will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Pakistan’s digital economy. By creating a structured regulatory environment, the government seeks to encourage legitimate businesses and startups in the blockchain and virtual assets sector while minimizing risks associated with unregulated financial technologies.

Industry experts believe the move could attract investment, technological development, and greater participation in Pakistan’s digital financial markets, positioning the country to benefit from the global growth of virtual asset technologies.

