Pakistan Petroleum Reports Ransomware Attack – No Critical Data Compromised

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has reported a ransomware attack targeting parts of its IT infrastructure. The incident was detected on August 6, 2025. The company says it acted quickly to contain the threat, and no critical systems or sensitive data were compromised.

PPL shared the update in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

In its statement, the oil and gas exploration firm said, “PPL recently identified a cybersecurity incident involving a ransomware intrusion targeting parts of its IT infrastructure.”

The company explained that as soon as the attack was detected, its internal cybersecurity protocols were activated. IT and cybersecurity teams, along with external experts, worked together to respond. Some noncritical IT services were temporarily suspended as a precaution. This helped limit any possible damage and protect the integrity of the systems.

According to PPL, the threat was “rapidly isolated” thanks to its multi-layered cybersecurity framework. Core operational systems remained safe, and business operations were not affected. There was no sign of sensitive or business-critical data being accessed or stolen.

The company also confirmed that it had received a ransomware note from an external actor. However, PPL made it clear that it did not engage with the hackers in any way.

In line with legal requirements, PPL reported the incident to relevant law enforcement and regulatory authorities. Investigations are now underway with the help of these agencies.

During the investigation, the company handled financial transactions manually. This was done intentionally to ensure no risks were taken while the IT systems were scanned and restored.

PPL stressed its commitment to cybersecurity and said it is conducting a complete forensic analysis. The aim is to strengthen its defences and improve resilience against future threats.

The company added that its IT teams have worked hard to restore full system functionality. The process was done in phases to make sure everything was secure before bringing systems back online.

“PPL attaches the highest priority to safeguarding its digital infrastructure and maintaining the trust of its stakeholders,” the statement read.

Cybersecurity threats have become more frequent in Pakistan’s corporate sector in recent years. Attacks on energy companies, in particular, can have serious implications for national operations. However, in this case, PPL’s quick response helped prevent any major disruption.

The company also recently secured a 10-year lease for the Sui Gas Field, one of its most important assets. This development, alongside its swift handling of the cyberattack, shows PPL’s focus on both operational and security priorities.

PPL says it will continue to invest in advanced cybersecurity tools and practices. Its goal is to protect critical infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted services for customers and stakeholders.

With cyberattacks on the rise globally, PPL’s response serves as a reminder that strong cybersecurity frameworks and quick action can significantly reduce risks.