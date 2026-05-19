Pakistan is planning to modernise its financial system by introducing blockchain-based bonds and Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs). The government aims to issue these financial instruments through Digitally Native Notes (DNNs), a system that uses regulated blockchain infrastructure for faster and more secure transactions.

Pakistan Plans Blockchain-Based Bonds to Modernise Financial Markets

The idea was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. Officials from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the newly formed Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) also attended the session. The discussion focused on how blockchain can improve Pakistan’s capital markets and attract more international investors.

What Are Digitally Native Notes?

Digitally Native Notes, or DNNs, are financial instruments created directly on a blockchain platform. Unlike traditional bonds that rely on paper-based systems and lengthy settlement procedures, DNNs allow transactions to settle much faster, sometimes within the same day.

The government is considering linking sovereign bonds and Naya Pakistan Certificates with this digital infrastructure. This move could make investment easier for overseas Pakistanis and retail investors who want quick and transparent access to Pakistan’s financial products.

Blockchain technology can also improve efficiency by reducing paperwork, lowering transaction costs, and minimizing settlement risks. These advantages are already being explored by countries and institutions around the world.

Pakistan Follows Global Financial Trends

Several international financial markets have already started experimenting with tokenised bonds. Countries in the Middle East and financial hubs like Hong Kong are using blockchain-based systems to modernise their debt markets. Institutions such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are also adopting digital financial instruments.

Pakistan now wants to join this global shift toward digital finance. According to officials, the country can benefit from modern financial infrastructure while remaining connected to traditional international settlement systems already used for Pakistan’s Eurobond programme.

This means investors will still receive coupon payments and repayments through familiar global channels, ensuring trust and stability for institutional investors.

Benefits for Overseas Pakistanis

One major focus of the plan is improving investment opportunities for overseas Pakistanis. Since its launch in 2020, the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative has attracted nearly $13 billion in inflows.

The government believes tokenised financial products could further increase participation by offering seamless digital investment options. Overseas Pakistanis may eventually invest in government-backed instruments through faster and more accessible blockchain platforms.

Officials say this could expand Pakistan’s investor base while improving financial inclusion.

A Step Toward the Future

Pakistan’s finance ministry believes the future financial system will rely on programmable infrastructure, real-time settlements, and digital networks instead of slow manual processes.

The government sees sovereign asset tokenisation as more than just a technology upgrade. It considers the initiative a strategic opportunity to modernise Pakistan’s economy, connect with global digital capital markets, and strengthen investor confidence.

While the project is still in the discussion phase, authorities have agreed to continue technical consultations, regulatory planning, and international benchmarking before moving forward.

If implemented successfully, blockchain-based sovereign bonds could mark a major shift in Pakistan’s financial landscape and position the country among emerging digital economies.

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