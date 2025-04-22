Pakistan Plans Fiber Rollout to 7.5M Homes in 5 Years: Ambitious or Achievable?

In a major push to strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) has announced plans to expand fiber-optic connectivity to 7.5 million homes across the country within the next five years. The initiative also targets 80% fiber-to-the-site (FTTS) coverage during the same period, as part of the upcoming National Fiberization Policy.

The new policy is being developed under the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), with the goal of dramatically boosting fixed broadband infrastructure and raising nationwide average internet speeds to 60 Mbps. A dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) is currently being recruited to steer the policy’s development and implementation.

This policy will lay the foundation for next-generation technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT),” said an MoITT official. “Our focus is on future-proofing Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

Once established, the PMU will appoint a consultancy firm through a competitive bidding process to assist in finalizing the policy framework. The MoITT is working closely with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and industry stakeholders to ensure broad alignment and practical implementation.

Pakistan Plans Fiber Rollout, bridging Infrastructure Gaps

Pakistan currently has over 211,000 kilometers of deployed optical fiber, including 75,967 km of long-haul and 135,506 km of metro fiber. Despite this, MoITT officials admit the current infrastructure falls short of meeting the country’s growing digital demands, especially with the anticipated rollout of 5G and increasing reliance on cloud services and IoT devices.

To address these gaps, the policy focuses on

Attracting private sector investment

Rationalizing right-of-way (RoW) charges

Streamlining approval processes

Encouraging infrastructure sharing

These measures aim to eliminate long-standing deployment bottlenecks that have hindered fiber expansion efforts in the past.

Driving Economic and Technological Advancement

Beyond connectivity, the policy is expected to contribute to broader economic objectives. It promotes local manufacturing of fiber-optic components, a move that could reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imports and stimulate industrial growth.

The Telecom Wing of MoITT will lead the policy development process, which will include public-private consultations on key areas such as cost-sharing models, single-window clearance systems, and regulatory simplification.

Pakistan Plans Fiber Rollout: Is is a Practical goal?

One of the biggest problems with the current government is that it sets overly ambitious targets without giving much consideration to the ground realities and designing a clear roadmap. While the vision is commendable and aligns with global trends in digital transformation, the practicality of expanding fiber connectivity to 7.5 million homes in five years presents significant challenges that must be addressed strategically.

There are numerous things that the government needs to consider first. Large-scale fiber deployment is capital-intensive. The government must ensure a clear financing strategy, possibly involving subsidies, low-interest loans, or incentives for telecom operators and infrastructure firms. Also, despite proposed rationalization, RoW disputes with provincial and municipal authorities remain an unresolved issue. Therefore, a unified legal framework or federal oversight may be needed.

The rural-urban divide has been one of the major issues in creating a connectivity gap in the country. There’s a risk that investments will concentrate in urban centers due to higher ROI, leaving rural and underserved areas behind. A universal service obligation or cross-subsidy model could address this imbalance.

Most importantly, sustained commitment and coordination across agencies are crucial. One recurring challenge in Pakistan is the tendency to create new authorities or working groups that often overlap or conflict with existing, functional institutions. This duplication not only undermines established jurisdictions but also creates confusion and slows progress. The effectiveness of the PMU will largely depend on its autonomy, clearly defined mandate, adequate funding, and ability to operate without bureaucratic interference.

In addition to these broader challenges, government should also consider that while FTTS benefits mobile network expansion, FTTH is essential for high-speed home broadband. Therefore, a balanced approach will be necessary. As connectivity improves, the government must also build capacity in cybersecurity, particularly with increased data flow from IoT and 5G applications. Infrastructure is only valuable if citizens can afford it. The policy should address broadband affordability to avoid widening the digital divide.

What’s Next?

The final draft of the National Fiberization Policy is expected by the end of 2025, setting the stage for a digitally empowered Pakistan. If executed effectively, the initiative could improve digital access, support innovation ecosystems, and position Pakistan as a regional leader in ICT development.