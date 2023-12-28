Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, has given important instructions to create a plan for bringing in top Global IT experts from around the world. The goal is to strengthen Pakistan’s IT sector and, in turn, boost the country’s economy. In recent months, the government has been taking several steps to develop the IT sector, attracting foreign investment, creating more job opportunities, and positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in the global tech industry.

One of the key initiatives is the establishment of Special Technology Zones (STZs). These zones will provide various incentives, like tax exemptions and essential infrastructure support, to facilitate IT companies and professionals in their work. PM Kakar emphasized the significant potential of the information technology sector during the fifth meeting of the Board of Governors of the Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said that the IT sector can play a key role in the country’s economy. He directed the Board of Governors to make the necessary policies to attract Global IT experts to Pakistan. The aim is to develop and promote IT in the country. The government is working towards policies that encourage foreign experts to contribute to Pakistan’s IT growth.

The meeting also discussed issues related to the establishment and operation of Special Technology Zones across the country. Pakistan’s IT sector gained attention as local startups showed notable performance, receiving significant international funding. This reflects growing confidence among investors in the potential of Pakistan’s tech market and its entrepreneurs, especially in areas like e-commerce, fintech, health-tech, ed-tech, and logistics.

The government is actively exploring markets for Pakistan’s IT exports, focusing particularly on the Middle East and Gulf countries. The efforts to strengthen the IT sector are seen as crucial for the country’s economic growth and global competitiveness

