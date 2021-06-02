Pakistan Post and other logistics will compete for Amazon

According to reports in the media, the government has requested that Pakistan Post to be included to Amazon’s list of delivery partners for shipments nationwide. The Ministry of Commerce, on the other hand, has denied these assertions, claiming that no such development has happened.

“All logistics service providers in the country, including Pakistan Post, are attempting to enhance their operations to give better services and competitive costs to Amazon sellers,” said Aisha Moriani, DG Commerce. Amazon is willing to collaborate with any organization – public or private – that can offer better pricing and services.”

Lately, the Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, told that Amazon has added Pakistan Post to its list of delivery partners for shipments within the country. In a month, Pakistan is expected to be included to Amazon’s list of merchants. Pakistani sellers, on the other hand, would have to concentrate on product quality after that. In the event of a complaint, the products sold will be refunded.

We have finally made it. @amazon will be adding Pakistan its Sellers’ List within a few days. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening. It is a great opportunity for our youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs. . — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 6, 2021

Pakistan is one of South Asia’s largest manufacturing economies, yet it was the only country in the area not included in Amazon’s list of 102 nations. “We have been working with Amazon since last year, and now it is happening,” Dawood said, adding, “It is a fantastic chance for our youth, SMEs, and women entrepreneurs.”

The commerce adviser went on to say that Amazon’s listing was a significant step forward in the government’s e-commerce strategy, which have been achieved through the efforts of teamwork.



