Pakistan Prepares Draft of Cyber Security Act, Moves to Establish National Cyber Security Authority

,the The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has completed the initial draft of new Cyber Security Act of Pakistan. According to official documents, the government has also decided to establish a federal-level Cyber Security Authority to strengthen the country’s digital protection.

The proposed authority will be responsible for recommending cybersecurity measures for critical national infrastructure and will oversee the implementation of cybersecurity practices across the country. The draft Cyber Security Act has already been shared with all relevant stakeholders for consultation and feedback.

Officials noted that Pakistan’s National Cyber Security Policy provides a nationwide framework for digital safety. Its implementation is already underway under the Digital Economy Enhancement Program. The government has made progress on secure data exchange layers and digital identity initiatives.

The documents further reveal that data from major institutions, including NADRA, FBR, and telecom companies is part of Pakistan’s critical digital infrastructure. Protecting the information systems of these key organizations remains a top priority for the government. Work is also in progress to designate immigration and passports systems as part of the critical infrastructure list.

Until the formal launch of the National Cyber Security Authority, the CERT Council will continue to function as the main coordination body. The council consists of 14 public and private organizations and plays a central role in responding to cyberattacks and improving national-level coordination.

The Ministry of IT also confirmed that work is ongoing on the Pakistan Information Security Framework 2025, which will further strengthen cyber resilience and enhance digital security standards across the country.

With the new Cyber Security Act and upcoming authority, Pakistan aims to create a stronger, more secure digital environment capable of addressing rising cyber threats and supporting the nation’s expanding digital ecosystem.