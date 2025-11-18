Pakistan Prevents Two Major Cyber Attacks, NTC Officials Brief Parliamentary Committee

Pakistan successfully prevented two significant cyberattacks over the past weekend targeting government institutions across the country, officials from the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) told the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology on Friday.

During the briefing, NTC representatives stated that the attacks aimed to disrupt multiple government services, but NTC’s cybersecurity teams prevented any major impact. Officials highlighted that institutions whose hosting is managed by NTC remained unaffected.

“NTC is currently providing services to over 3,000 organizations, covering key operations in 100 cities nationwide,” NTC officials said. They added that the corporation is actively delivering cybersecurity services to government bodies, ensuring an uninterrupted digital infrastructure.

The committee was also briefed on plans to establish a dedicated cybersecurity authority at the federal level, aimed at further strengthening the country’s digital defenses.

In addition to cybersecurity initiatives, NTC officials announced that 30 free Wi-Fi hotspots will be set up across Islamabad, with services expected to launch in December.

The government’s proactive measures underline Pakistan’s growing emphasis on digital security and expanding public access to internet services while safeguarding critical information infrastructure.

