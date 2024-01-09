Pakistan Railways Is All Set To Launch Online Fuel Monitoring System On Jan 10

According to the latest reports, Pakistan Railways (PR) has finally made an important announcement. On Monday, Federal Caretaker Minister for Pakistan Railways, Shahid Ashraf Tarar introduced the online fuel monitoring system while chairing a high-level meeting. PR is all set to inaugurate the much-awaited online fuel monitoring system on January 10, 2024. The basic goal behind this move is to control recurring complaints related to oil pilferage, particularly diesel. These complaints are common among employees working in locomotive/engine sheds.

Pakistan Railways Will Initiate The New System On Jan 10

The online fuel monitoring system will steer a new era of innovation and effectiveness in the realm of railway management and performance. The implementation of this system promises:

enhanced operational efficiency

real-time fuel tracking

substantial financial savings

In the meeting, the railway spokesperson also discussed the railway business plan and possibilities to increase revenue. According to PR officials, the installation and functioning of the online fuel monitoring system will help Pakistan Railways save millions of rupees. The Ministry of Railways wants to accelerate the process of shifting the railway’s network to solar power to lower power supply-related expenditures. Reports claim that the train operations consist of many passenger and freight trains consuming up to 350,000 liters of diesel daily. Moreover, the yearly oil expenses range between Rs 3 to Rs 4 billion per annum. Railway official claims that the diesel theft is causing millions of rupees in loss to Pakistan Railways which is already cash-starved struggling to pay salaries and pensions.

According to officials, the online digitized fuel management system will help them learn about the precise use of the fuel (filling of engine tanks and other kinds of usage), available stocks, demand, supply, per liter average, etc. daily. The good part is that the online system can be monitored nicely by the PR’s headquarters located in Lahore and the divisional formations. PR is also tipped to be working on a proposal to introduce a similar system to control stealing of the scrap and other materials. Let’s see when PR launches such a system.