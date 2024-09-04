Pakistan Railways (PR) took a significant step forward by signing agreements with both a Chinese and a Pakistani company to lay optical fibre cables along two major routes of its railway network. This move is part of PR’s broader strategy to boost its income and enhance its services through innovative partnerships.

The agreements were formalized at a meeting held at PR’s headquarters, where both companies made advance payments totalling over Rs333 million. A senior official, who was privy to the meeting, confirmed the details of the agreements. The companies will lay the optical fibre cables at a rate of Rs36 per meter, utilizing the Right of Way (RoW) along the railway tracks.

Pakistan Railways Signs Deals for Laying Optical Fibre on Two Routes

The Chinese company will lay optical fibre cables along the Kemari to Peshawar Cantt route, which is part of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) and spans a distance of 1,681 kilometres. Meanwhile, the Pakistani company will work on the Kemari to Lodhran and Multan route via a loop line and then from Gujrat to Lahore Cantt, covering a total of 1,049 kilometres. The advance payments made by the companies amount to over Rs205 million by the Chinese firm and Rs133 million by the Pakistani firm.

The contracts for both routes are initially for a period of three years, with the possibility of extension based on mutual agreement. Pakistan Railways’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Amir Ali Baloch, signed the agreements on behalf of the department, marking a crucial step in PR’s efforts to diversify its revenue streams.

CEO Baloch expressed optimism about the agreements, stating, “These partnerships with both international and local companies will significantly contribute to increasing Pakistan Railways’ income. Additionally, it opens up opportunities for future business ventures with other companies.” He also highlighted the potential benefits of laying optical fibre, including improved internet and Wi-Fi services in passenger trains, which will enhance the travel experience for passengers.

In addition to discussing the new agreements, CEO Baloch also addressed the ongoing suspension of rail traffic towards Quetta, Balochistan, due to security concerns and adverse weather conditions. He assured that the train operations would resume within two weeks, once the security situation stabilizes. He also noted that the recent rains have affected train operations across the country, further emphasizing the need for resilience and adaptability in PR’s operations.

These agreements represent a strategic move by Pakistan Railways to modernize its infrastructure while creating new revenue streams through partnerships with both local and international companies.