Pakistan Railways Plans $2B Digital Transformation

The Pakistan Government has started formal negotiations with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a $2 billion loan to modernise Pakistan Railways. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the move on Monday at the inauguration of the upgraded Shalimar Express and the new facilities at Karachi Cantt Railway Station. He stressed that the federal government will work with all provinces to expand the railway network and eventually link it to Central Asia.

Shehbaz Emphasises Digitisation and Modern Services

Shehbaz Sharif explained that modern infrastructure and digitisation could strengthen both the railway system and the national economy. Moreover, he said the government plans to introduce improved travel facilities across the country to make rail services more reliable and comfortable.

Karachi Circular Railway and Station Improvements

The prime minister confirmed that the federal government and the Sindh government will jointly modernise the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR). Additionally, they plan to upgrade railway stations throughout Sindh and the rest of Pakistan. He pointed out that Karachi Cantt Railway Station now stands alongside the revamped Lahore Railway Station as a major hub with contemporary facilities. Furthermore, the Shalimar Express, running between Karachi and Lahore, now operates as a fully upgraded service.

Shehbaz Praises Hanif Abbasi’s Progress

Shehbaz Sharif praised Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi for accelerating improvements in the sector. He noted that the ministry has modernised 154 stations so far. Once remaining stations undergo upgrades, he said he would recommend a presidential award for the minister. Additionally, Shehbaz confirmed that Abbasi has begun discussions with the ADB for the $2 billion loan required for the next phase of upgrades.

Ongoing Projects and Outsourcing Plans

Railways Minister Abbasi highlighted the achievements made over the last eight months under the prime minister’s guidance. He shared that work is progressing at Rohri Station and Karachi City Station, while the Shalimar Express has already seen a full renewal. Moreover, the ministry plans to outsource 14 trains and shift railway hospitals and schools to private management. Abbasi assured railway staff that the government will continue protecting their rights. He also mentioned steady progress on the ML-1 project.

Strong Support From Sindh Government

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed the prime minister and reaffirmed full provincial support for the Pakistan railways overhaul. Shehbaz then inaugurated the new Shalimar Express and toured the upgraded waiting lounge, dining hall, and computerised ticketing system. The event drew ministers, diplomats, and senior federal and provincial officials.