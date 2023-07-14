Pakistan Railways to Shift its Network to Solar Power

No doubt, transport sectors, especially railways play an important role in the socio-economic development of any country. Pakistani Railways has gone through severe losses in recent decades. However, now the time has come when our government is finally going to give attention to this sector as well. The most interesting piece of news to share with you guys today is that Pakistan Railways (PR) has finally decided to shift its network to solar energy. They are going to take this step in order to reduce the economic burden.

Pakistan Railways Network Will Be Soon Shifted To Solar Energy

In a statement, the CEO of Pakistan Railways has revealed that the railway network will be veered to solar energy to reduce the economic burden. He further stated that the PR also decided to restore the Mohenjo Daro Express from July 20 on the directives of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

According to the statement issued by Pakistan Railways, the Mohenjo Daro Express is going to have eight economy coaches and will operate between Dadu and Habib Kot. It has been further told by CEO Salman Sadiq Sheikh that if Mohenjo Daro Express becomes successful, we have further plans of restoring other expresses. He said in that case Bolan Express will also be restored. However, he clearly told that running the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express commercially is currently not feasible.

Shifting the network to solar power seems quite a good step to reduce the economic burden. It will also help to improve the standard and quality of service at Railways. So, let us wait and watch what comes next.

