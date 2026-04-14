Pakistan Raises the Bar for IT Security Audits with New CERT Policy

In a significant move to strengthen national cyber resilience, National Computer Emergency Response Team Pakistan (National CERT) has introduced a new regulatory framework to formally register cybersecurity audit firms operating in Pakistan.

The decision aims to ensure that only qualified, vetted, and compliant firms are allowed to conduct security audits of IT infrastructure, an area that has become increasingly critical amid rising cyber threats.

Only Registered Firms Can Conduct Security Audits

Under the new policy, cybersecurity audits of IT systems will no longer be open to all service providers. Only firms registered with National CERT will be authorized to carry out such assessments.

This marks a clear transition toward tighter regulatory control, reducing the risk of unqualified or unreliable entities handling sensitive digital infrastructure.

Strict Eligibility Criteria Introduced

National CERT has outlined a detailed set of requirements that firms must meet before they can qualify for registration.

Firms must have at least three years of proven experience in cybersecurity auditing. Similarly, individual cybersecurity experts employed by these firms must also meet the same experience threshold.

A strong market reputation is now a mandatory requirement. Firms found involved in legal disputes, fraud, or professional misconduct will be deemed ineligible.

All applicants must first be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), ensuring legal and financial compliance within Pakistan.

Opportunities for Foreign Firms, With Conditions

The framework also opens doors for international cybersecurity companies, but with strict conditions.

Foreign firms can apply only if they:

Are properly registered

Maintain a local branch in Pakistan

This ensures that international expertise can enter the market while remaining accountable under local regulations.

Continuous Oversight and Renewal Mechanism

National CERT has also granted itself broad oversight powers under the new framework.

The authority can review registered firms at any time

Registrations must be renewed every two years

This ensures ongoing compliance rather than a one-time approval, creating a more dynamic and accountable cybersecurity ecosystem.

Why This Matters: A Step Toward Stronger Digital Security

Pakistan has seen a steady rise in cyber threats targeting financial institutions, telecom networks, and government systems. Weak or inconsistent auditing practices have often been cited as a major vulnerability.

By introducing standardized criteria and central oversight, National CERT aims to:

Improve audit quality

Minimize security loopholes

Build trust in digital systems

The Bigger Picture: Regulating a Growing Cybersecurity Market

This development reflects a broader shift toward formalizing Pakistan’s cybersecurity industry.

As digital adoption accelerates, especially with cloud computing, fintech, and upcoming 5G deployments, the demand for reliable security audits is expected to surge. However, without proper regulation, the sector risks fragmentation and inconsistent standards. This new framework could serve as a foundational step toward building a trusted cybersecurity ecosystem in Pakistan.

National CERT’s decision signals a move away from an open, loosely regulated cybersecurity audit market toward a structured, compliance-driven model. While it may initially limit the number of eligible firms, the long-term impact is likely to be more secure systems, better accountability, and stronger protection against cyber threats.