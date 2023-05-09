Pakistan Ranks 118 Out of 141 Countries In Terms Of Mobile Internet Speed

It would not be wrong to say that free internet in Pakistan is quite a distant dream. Our country persists to limit access to content and creates hindrances to internet access. A report dubbed Pakistan’s Internet Landscape 2022 co-authored by editor Jahanzaib Haque revealed that Pakistan has a ranking of 26/100, spotlighting how the internet is still “not free” in the country. According to the latest reports, Pakistan ranked 118 out of 141 countries in terms of mobile internet speed and 150 out of 178 in terms of fixed broadband speed. Moreover, the average download speed for both categories ranges from 10.15 to 15.5 Mbps.
Pakistan is 118th of 141 states in Mobile Internet Speed
Women of Pakistan remain deprived of internet access and mobile ownership for a long time. According to the GSMA Mobile Gender Report 2022, Pakistan has a 33 percent gender gap in terms of mobile ownership and 38 percent in terms of mobile internet use. The point worth mentioning here is that the lack of family approval stays a big barrier for women to have internet access and to own a mobile phone.
The electricity shortfall in Pakistan led to “connectivity load-shedding”. As a result, people faced cuts in cellular and data services. All cellular operators stumbled to run their operations amid power cuts leading to significant damages. The point notable here was that Pakistani authorities used the old tactics to limit or block internet access gradually to thwart militants from carrying out terrorist activities.
The report includes other terrible statistics as well. In 2021, around two million photos of children were uploaded on social media. A huge number of arrests were made throughout the year of people who were involved in either running a child pornography mafia or sharing explicit photos with other people. WhatsApp and Google Photos were among the social media platforms for the sharing and uploading of such photos.
